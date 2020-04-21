Chattanooga Tornado Damage Put At $225 Million; 2,718 Properties Suffered Damages From Easter Storm

Damage from the Easter tornado that struck sections of Chattanooga were at least $225 million, the City Council was told on Tuesday. That figure does not include the infrastructure.

Maura Sullivan, city chief of staff, said 2,718 properties were damaged. She said 254 were destroyed and 259 had major damage.

She said city Public Works as of Monday night had hauled away 879 loads of vegetative and construction debris to the landfill. It added up to 3,890 tons.

City facilities with heavy damage included Heritage Park, Heritage House, the Summit Landfill and the Summit sports complex.

Ms. Sullivan said six firefighters had major damage at their homes and four had total losses. She said 200 city employees had property damage.

She said 22 traffic signals had to be replaced, more than depleting the signals in the current supply. There were 300 city signs damaged as well as 33 fire hydrants.

There were about $2 million in street repairs brought on by the storm and the fact that heavy vehicles had to come in for repairs.

Ms. Sullivan said the city has applied for federal disaster assistance and is awaiting a disaster declaration.

She said TEMA officials helped review the damage assessments.