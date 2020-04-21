 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Tornado Damage Put At $225 Million; 2,718 Properties Suffered Damages From Easter Storm

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Damage from the Easter tornado that struck sections of Chattanooga were at least $225 million, the City Council was told on Tuesday. That figure does not include the infrastructure.

Maura Sullivan, city chief of staff, said 2,718 properties were damaged. She said 254 were destroyed and 259 had major damage.

She said city Public Works as of Monday night had hauled away 879 loads of vegetative and construction debris to the landfill. It added up to 3,890 tons.

City facilities with heavy damage included Heritage Park, Heritage House, the Summit Landfill and the Summit sports complex.

Ms. Sullivan said six firefighters had major damage at their homes and four had total losses. She said 200 city employees had property damage.

She said 22 traffic signals had to be replaced, more than depleting the signals in the current supply. There were 300 city signs damaged as well as 33 fire hydrants.

There were about $2 million in street repairs brought on by the storm and the fact that heavy vehicles had to come in for repairs.

Ms. Sullivan said the city has applied for federal disaster assistance and is awaiting a disaster declaration.

She said TEMA officials helped review the damage assessments.

 


April 21, 2020

Funeral Arrangements Being Set For 4 Members Of Little Family Who Died In Sunday Fire

Funeral arrangements are being set for four members of the Little family who died in a fire on Carousel Road early Sunday morning . Arrangements for Betty Jo Little, 85; Candra Little, 37, and Melvin Little, 45, are being handled by Jo hn P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 1400 Carousel Road after 911 ... (click for more)

Lee Says Tuesday Was Lowest Increase In Coronavirus Cases; State Continues Re-Opening Plans

Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday represents the state's lowest increase in COVID-19 cases to date. He said the number of recovered cases continues to exceed the number of new positive cases. Governor Lee said next week, 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties "will begin a phased reopening of the state’s economy as we work to bring industries like retail, restaurants, and close ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We ‘Bout To Burst

I’m telling you what I am telling you, which in Southern-speak means what follows is the truth: The United States of America is fixing to burst, which north of Tennessee means in semi-Southern “just ’bout to pop.” Read this note of stress from a friend who loves her husband very much: “I’m ready for the Sports Barn to open back up so he can shower there every morning! He gets ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)

Tennessee Football Podcast, "The Slice," To Debut On Apple, Spotify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – "The Slice" a Tennessee football podcast, which will feature deep-dive interviews with student-athletes and personalities inside the program, makes its debut this week with sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o . "The Slice" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (search The Slice). VFL Films' Kasey Funderburg conducts the in-depth interviews, while VFL's ... (click for more)


