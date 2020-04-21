Gravion Sublett, 21, Arrested For April 7th Shooting Of 2 On Pinewood Avenue

Gravion D. Sublett, 21, has been arrested for the April 7th shooting of two people on Pinewood Avenue.

Chattanooga Police with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and U.S. Marshals Service arrested a suspect wanted for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of Pinewood Avenue.





Sublett is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. He is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, unlawful possession, and felony reckless endangerment.