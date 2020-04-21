 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Alexander Says “More Help Is On The Way” For Tennesseans In Fight Against COVID-19

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday said “more help is on the way” for Tennesseans in the fight against COVID-19, after the Senate passed legislation to provide an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to continue to make loans, $75 billion for hospitals, and $25 billion to strengthen testing.

“According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), over 34,000 Tennessee small businesses have been approved for more than $6.5 billion from the Paycheck Protection Program, created by the CARES Act – and more help is on the way," said Senator Alexander. "Today, the Senate passed legislation that will provide an additional $310 billion for this program to continue to make loans, which will help keep paychecks coming to hundreds of thousands of workers in Tennessee and across the country. Since the government has temporarily shut down the economy because of this disease, the government must help those who are hurt by it.”

Visit the senator's website to learn more about how to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Senator Alexander continued, “The legislation also includes $75 billion for hospitals and clinics to help address the harm caused by COVID-19, and an additional $25 billion to strengthen testing, including over $1 billion to launch a new competitive ‘shark tank’ to pull out all the stops and create new technologies. There is no safe path forward to combat the novel coronavirus without adequate testing. To contain COVID-19 and persuade Americans to leave their homes and return to work and school, the United States will need tens of millions of diagnostic tests. We should squeeze every test possible out of current technologies, but we need tens of millions more to really get a handle on how far and wide this disease has spread.

“If there’s a bold idea out there that will work, this bill will help make sure the funding is available to get these tests in the hands of health care providers quickly. We also should improve serologic tests to determine whether someone already has had the disease and has now created the necessary immunity to hopefully fight off the disease in the future.”

“Just last week, owners of a senior living facility gave a COVID-19 diagnostic test to 2,500 employees and residents of its 26 communities in Tennessee and Kentucky. The owner, Gary Keckly, told the Tennessean, ‘Because of the fear, we decided the only way to make sure residents didn’t have the virus was to test them. There is no substitute for testing everybody.’ Governor Lee and our state’s leaders understand the importance of testing – the governor announced on Wednesday that Tennesseans can now be tested for COVID-19, regardless of traditional symptoms. The expanded testing efforts launched over the weekend, and more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests were administered.”

Senator Alexander concluded, “Congress has now given federal agencies up to $63 billion to develop tests, treatments, and vaccines. This is the time for both the government and its industry partners to step up and pull out all the stops.”


April 21, 2020

New Hamilton County Principals Selected For The Fall

April 21, 2020

April 21, 2020

Hamilton County Schools announces new principals for this fall at Hixson High, Red Bank High, Lookout Valley Middle/High, Dalewood Middle, and Apison Elementary.

Funeral arrangements are being set for four members of the Little family who died in a fire on Carousel Road early Sunday morning. Arrangements for Betty Jo Little, 85; Candra Little, 37,

Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday represents the state's lowest increase in COVID-19 cases to date. He said the number of recovered cases continues to exceed the number of new positive cases.



Funeral arrangements are being set for four members of the Little family who died in a fire on Carousel Road early Sunday morning. Arrangements for Betty Jo Little, 85; Candra Little, 37, and Melvin Little, 45, are being handled by Jo hn P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 1400 Carousel Road after 911

Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday represents the state's lowest increase in COVID-19 cases to date. He said the number of recovered cases continues to exceed the number of new positive cases. Governor Lee said next week, 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties "will begin a phased reopening of the state's economy as we work to bring industries like retail, restaurants, and close

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students

Roy Exum: We ‘Bout To Burst

I'm telling you what I am telling you, which in Southern-speak means what follows is the truth: The United States of America is fixing to burst, which north of Tennessee means in semi-Southern "just 'bout to pop." Read this note of stress from a friend who loves her husband very much: "I'm ready for the Sports Barn to open back up so he can shower there every morning! He gets

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with

Tennessee Football Podcast, "The Slice," To Debut On Apple, Spotify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – "The Slice" a Tennessee football podcast, which will feature deep-dive interviews with student-athletes and personalities inside the program, makes its debut this week with sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o. "The Slice" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (search The Slice). VFL Films' Kasey Funderburg conducts the in-depth interviews, while VFL's


