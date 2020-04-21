 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Up To 20,166; Walker County Goes From 19 To 36 Cases

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 43 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday report, bringing the total to 818.

The confirmed cases are now at  20,166 - up from 19,399 on Monday.

Hospitalizations are at 3,885.

Whitfield County is up to 46 cases, and has had a fourth death - an 81-year-old man. 

Walker County has gone up to 36 from the previous 19 cases. Dade County has reached 13, and has had one death.

Catoosa County is up to 28 cases from the previous 23, and Chattooga County has 10 cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 256 cases. There have been 27 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 127 cases and eight deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 67 cases and has had a seventh death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,206. There have been 83 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,230 cases and 60 deaths. There are now 1,563 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 30 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,238 cases with 44 deaths.  

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,456 cases and has 103 deaths.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 20166 (100%)
Hospitalized 3885 (19.27%)
Deaths 818 (4.06%)



COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2206 83
Dekalb 1563 30
Dougherty 1456 103
Gwinnett 1238 44
Cobb 1230 60
Hall 756 9
Clayton 547 21
Henry 384 10
Sumter 334 20
Cherokee 324 10
Carroll 313 11
Richmond 294 12
Lee 277 17
Bartow 256 27
Mitchell 254 23
Douglas 246 7
Muscogee 235 4
Forsyth 216 8
Bibb 207 4
Chatham 185 6
Houston 184 12
Upson 180 11
Early 174 10
Coweta 169 4
Colquitt 156 6
Terrell 156 18
Randolph 146 16
Fayette 144 8
Thomas 143 14
Newton 142 4
Paulding 141 7
Rockdale 141 6
Worth 140 9
Spalding 136 8
Baldwin 135 4
Floyd 127 8
Crisp 125 2
Columbia 122 2
Clarke 116 13
Lowndes 113 3
Habersham 112 2
Troup 107 4
Barrow 101 3
Ware 93 7
Tift 92 4
Coffee 83 4
Butts 81 1
Calhoun 75 2
Dooly 73 6
Gordon 67 7
Walton 63 3
Turner 58 4
Jackson 57 1
Macon 55 1
Decatur 53 1
Oconee 53 0
Burke 51 3
Pierce 51 2
Greene 50 1
Glynn 49 0
Meriwether 47 0
Whitfield 46 4
Dawson 45 1
Wilcox 45 6
Harris 44 2
Laurens 43 1
Stephens 41 1
Grady 38 2
Mcduffie 37 3
Polk 36 0
Walker 36 0
Johnson 35 1
Peach 35 2
Bryan 34 2
Liberty 34 0
Oglethorpe 34 3
Pike 34 2
Brooks 33 6
Bulloch 32 2
White 32 0
Effingham 29 1
Lamar 29 0
Marion 29 1
Catoosa 28 0
Washington 28 1
Camden 27 0
Lumpkin 26 0
Putnam 26 2
Seminole 26 2
Haralson 25 1
Miller 23 0
Morgan 23 0
Wilkinson 22 2
Appling 21 1
Jones 21 0
Toombs 21 3
Baker 20 2
Brantley 20 2
Clay 20 2
Talbot 20 1
Bacon 19 1
Ben Hill 19 0
Dodge 19 0
Fannin 19 1
Gilmer 19 0
Murray 19 0
Wilkes 19 0
Jasper 18 0
Pickens 18 2
Madison 17 1
Pulaski 17 1
Stewart 17 0
Banks 16 0
Schley 16 1
Emanuel 15 0
Irwin 15 0
Monroe 15 1
Telfair 15 0
Towns 15 0
Union 15 1
Crawford 14 0
Screven 14 1
Cook 13 1
Dade 13 1
Jenkins 13 1
Taylor 13 2
Franklin 12 0
Jefferson 11 1
Berrien 10 0
Chattooga 10 1
Hancock 10 0
Lincoln 10 0
Warren 10 0
Wayne 9 0
Heard 8 1
Rabun 8 0
Candler 7 0
Charlton 7 0
Chattahoochee 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Elbert 7 0
Jeff Davis 7 1
Lanier 7 1
Webster 7 0
Hart 6 0
Atkinson 5 0
Bleckley 5 0
Echols 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Evans 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0
Unknown 483 0
Non-Georgia Resident 977 8
*Based on patient county of residence when known

April 21, 2020

Some School Board Members Want Alternative Budget, But Goldberg Recommends Keeping Current Fiscal Plan

April 21, 2020

Members Of Tennessee Congressional Delegation Urge President Trump To Approve Federal Disaster Assistance

April 21, 2020

HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Tuesday Morning Commutes


Some County School Board members said Tuesday they would like to see a fallback budget due to economic concerns, but finance chief Brent Goldberg recommended keeping the current $420 million ... (click for more)

Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, and Phil Roe on Tuesday urged President Trump to quickly approve Governor Lee’s request for a major ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas Wednesday. This is the same ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Some School Board Members Want Alternative Budget, But Goldberg Recommends Keeping Current Fiscal Plan

Some County School Board members said Tuesday they would like to see a fallback budget due to economic concerns, but finance chief Brent Goldberg recommended keeping the current $420 million plan. He said the schools can always make a later budget amendment if there needs to be belt-tightening due to a possible revenue drop. Board member Steve Highlander expressed doubt that ... (click for more)

Members Of Tennessee Congressional Delegation Urge President Trump To Approve Federal Disaster Assistance

Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, and Phil Roe on Tuesday urged President Trump to quickly approve Governor Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration to help Tennessee counties impacted by severe storms on April 12-13. “At least four Tennesseans lost their lives, and 29 Tennesseans were hospitalized by these storms. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We ‘Bout To Burst

I’m telling you what I am telling you, which in Southern-speak means what follows is the truth: The United States of America is fixing to burst, which north of Tennessee means in semi-Southern “just ’bout to pop.” Read this note of stress from a friend who loves her husband very much: “I’m ready for the Sports Barn to open back up so he can shower there every morning! He gets ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)

Tennessee Football Podcast, "The Slice," To Debut On Apple, Spotify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – "The Slice" a Tennessee football podcast, which will feature deep-dive interviews with student-athletes and personalities inside the program, makes its debut this week with sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o . "The Slice" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (search The Slice). VFL Films' Kasey Funderburg conducts the in-depth interviews, while VFL's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors