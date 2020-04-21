Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Up To 20,166; Walker County Goes From 19 To 36 Cases

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 43 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Monday report, bringing the total to 818.

The confirmed cases are now at 20,166 - up from 19,399 on Monday.

Hospitalizations are at 3,885.

Whitfield County is up to 46 cases, and has had a fourth death - an 81-year-old man.



Walker County has gone up to 36 from the previous 19 cases. Dade County has reached 13, and has had one death.

Catoosa County is up to 28 cases from the previous 23, and Chattooga County has 10 cases with one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 256 cases. There have been 27 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 127 cases and eight deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has gone up to 67 cases and has had a seventh death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,206. There have been 83 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,230 cases and 60 deaths. There are now 1,563 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 30 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,238 cases with 44 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,456 cases and has 103 deaths.