Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, DAVONTE DAWUN

2215 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BLACK, TERRANCE MASHON

7500 NOAH REID, APT 1 Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

---

BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF SERVICES

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COOK, CHAD WALTER

1488 PETERWORTH ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDUE II METH

---

DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE

6910 GWINNET COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

FROST, CHRISTOPHER

1700 PARSON CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF XANAX

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE

3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GASTON, JUSTICE OLIVER

301 REDSTONE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON

2619 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II WITH INTENT TO RESALE 39

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

HARPER, RICKY JERMAEL

6208 GLENRIDGE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HENRY, KAREN MICHELLE

2514 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISMALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE

8202 CICERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LANIER, JERRY LEE

3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCKELDIN, DAKIERRA

2908 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE

907 MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $1,000

---

POSLEY, STANLEY PEARSON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER

3437 WHITNEY CHATTANOOGA, 37351

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE

3080 GILLIPIE ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1,000)

---

SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON

1815 Rubio St Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL

247 N CEDAR LAKE RD APT 6G ROUND LAKE, 60073

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS

---

SHIPPEY, KEVIN ALEX

201 EADS ST APT 542 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT(FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT(FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT(FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

SHOLMER, JOHN LATHROP

921 CR 317 CRESTED BUTTE, 81224

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SHUMATE, JOSEPH E

2300 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL

2114 HORNS CREEK ROAD HOMELESS OCOEE, 37361

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

STEELE, ERIC LEE

1316 CLEMONS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37413

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

STONE, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

7416 S DENT RD HIXSON, 373432318

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

---

TILLMAN, JOSHUA BRIAN

512 LAKEFRONT ST ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WILBOURN, ANDREW BLAKE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112113

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WRIGHT, APRIL RENA

7914 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

YOUNG, KAREM JAMAL

7633 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163216

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

