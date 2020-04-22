Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMMONS, DAVONTE DAWUN
2215 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ATTEMPT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BLACK, TERRANCE MASHON
7500 NOAH REID, APT 1 Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
BLEDSOE-HILL, TAMYA DANIELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COOK, CHAD WALTER
1488 PETERWORTH ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDUE II METH
---
DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE
6910 GWINNET COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FROST, CHRISTOPHER
1700 PARSON CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF XANAX
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE
3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GASTON, JUSTICE OLIVER
301 REDSTONE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON
2619 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II WITH INTENT TO RESALE 39
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
HARPER, RICKY JERMAEL
6208 GLENRIDGE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HENRY, KAREN MICHELLE
2514 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE
8202 CICERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANIER, JERRY LEE
3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCKELDIN, DAKIERRA
2908 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
907 MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
POSLEY, STANLEY PEARSON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER
3437 WHITNEY CHATTANOOGA, 37351
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE
3080 GILLIPIE ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1,000)
---
SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON
1815 Rubio St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHEPPARD, MATTHEW CARL
247 N CEDAR LAKE RD APT 6G ROUND LAKE, 60073
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
---
SHIPPEY, KEVIN ALEX
201 EADS ST APT 542 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT(FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT(FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT(FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
SHOLMER, JOHN LATHROP
921 CR 317 CRESTED BUTTE, 81224
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHUMATE, JOSEPH E
2300 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, COLBY MICHEAL
2114 HORNS CREEK ROAD HOMELESS OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
STEELE, ERIC LEE
1316 CLEMONS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37413
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
STONE, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
7416 S DENT RD HIXSON, 373432318
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
TILLMAN, JOSHUA BRIAN
512 LAKEFRONT ST ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILBOURN, ANDREW BLAKE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112113
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, APRIL RENA
7914 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
YOUNG, KAREM JAMAL
7633 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163216
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
