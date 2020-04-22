 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Volkswagen Chattanooga To Resume Production May 3

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Volkswagen Chattanooga announced Wednesday plans for employees to return to work May 3, following a six-week suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in alignment with lifted restrictions from the state of Tennessee and Hamilton County.

 

“We’ve dedicated the past several weeks to implementing stringent health and safety measures,” said Tom du Plessis, president and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga.

“After assessing the current situation, we’ve decided to resume production under clear safety measures and with the health of our employees  as our highest priority.”

 

To allow ample time for implementation of new health and safety procedures, Volkswagen will resume its Chattanooga operations in phases, gradually increasing production volume over the course of several weeks. Each phase progressively lessens restrictions, with the final phase being a complete return to normal operations.

 

Volkswagen Chattanooga has put more than 90 new measures into place to limit contact and help ensure safe working spaces. These measures include: providing new personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves; implementing temperature checks upon entrance; establishing six-foot distancing barricades and floor markings; ceasing shuttle transportation; increasing disinfection frequency of all contact surfaces, such as machinery and door handles; and replacing plated cafeteria meals with packed lunches. The Company will continue visitor and on-site event restrictions.

 

The company’s medical team will evaluate and coordinate appropriate measures for any employees who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, or who are otherwise ill, at-risk, or have underlying medical issues.

 

Volkswagen will continue to monitor public health and government guidance on COVID-19, and will adjust operational plans as necessary as the situation evolves.

 

The factory’s initial restart production schedule will be a five-day, eight-hour work week for most shops. Shift and break times will be staggered.

 

The factory suspended production March 21 prior to stay-at-home mandates from state and local government out of an abundance of caution. Volkswagen employees and production contractors received full pay and benefits during this time, for a total of three additional weeks of compensation. On April 11, production and maintenance employees were placed on temporary emergency furlough. Furloughed employees continued to receive health care benefits and coverage of premiums during this time.

 


April 22, 2020

5 Arrested For Bradley County Residence Burglary

April 22, 2020

Micheal Scott Mathews, 43, Identified As Man Found Dead On April 17

April 22, 2020

Local Democratic Socialists Issue Demands In Behalf Of Working, Vulnerable People


Bradley County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested five people who were in the process of burglarizing a residence on Spring Place Road. Lindsay Orr, Randall Carter, Clellon Chandler, Eric

Micheal Scott Mathews, 43, has been identified as the man found dead off Old Dayton Pike on April 17. The cause and manner of death has yet to be determined by the Hamilton County Medical

The Chattanooga chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, a political action group, on Wednesday released a "list of demands on local government and business leaders to alleviate the effects



Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students

Roy Exum: What’s Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it's too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I've got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County,

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with

Dan Fleser: How Peyton Manning Became "The Sheriff"

KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning's nickname "The Sheriff." Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network's game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker


