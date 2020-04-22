 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Middle Valley Church Of God - Going Back Into The Auditorium This Sunday

Middle Valley Church of God, located at 1703 Thrasher Pike in Hixson, announced that it will meet as a congregation  on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the church auditorium.

Pastor Mitch McClure said, "All precautions including social separation, the availability of masks and gloves,  and hand sanitizer will be made available, along with other needed precautions. 

"Attendees will have an opportunity to join with others in singing and worship."

Pastor McClure's sermon topic is "A Little Help Can Make A Difference.' 

For additional information, contact Pastor McClure at the church office, 423 843-1539. 


Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran Mullis. Rep. Moore said in a letter to Senator Mullis: Since 2018, we have both represented over 50,000 constituents in Northwest Georgia however, our leadership styles, ideas and ... (click for more)

Landrum: Decision To Reopen Signal Mountain Cannot Be Made Until Monday's Council Meeting

Signal Mountain’s government will wait until the upcoming council meeting on Monday to decide about if or how the town will re-open. “We will have a council meeting on Monday and I can’t really speak for the council until that meeting,” said Signal Mountain Mayor Dan Landrum. “We’ll make any decisions we need to make then.” However, even if the council were meeting later today, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it’s too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I’ve got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County, ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: How Peyton Manning Became "The Sheriff"

KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning’s nickname “The Sheriff.” Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network’s game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker ... (click for more)


