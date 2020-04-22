Middle Valley Church Of God - Going Back Into The Auditorium This Sunday

Middle Valley Church of God, located at 1703 Thrasher Pike in Hixson, announced that it will meet as a congregation on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the church auditorium.

Pastor Mitch McClure said, "All precautions including social separation, the availability of masks and gloves, and hand sanitizer will be made available, along with other needed precautions.

"Attendees will have an opportunity to join with others in singing and worship."

Pastor McClure's sermon topic is "A Little Help Can Make A Difference.'

For additional information, contact Pastor McClure at the church office, 423 843-1539.