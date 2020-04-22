 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


State Focusing On Preventing Coronavirus In Its Nursing Homes; 3 Workers, 1 Resident Test Positive At Athens Life Care

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified-Command Group on Wednesday released new data on COVID-19 in the state’s long-term care facilities and outlined its action plan on how to prevent further cases and mitigate existing clusters within these facilities. Starting Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health will report the number of confirmed cases and COVID-19-related fatalities in all long-term care facilities across the state. The Department’s website will be updated every Friday at 2 p.m. CDT to provide this data.

“This data and report give a clear picture on the risks that the virus poses to long-term care facilities and the aggressive actions the state and has taken and will continue to take to protect residents and staff,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “We take our duties to protect both public health and patient privacy very seriously. Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 situation in Tennessee, the Department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest. Unified-Command stands at the ready to assist long-term care facilities in mitigating outbreaks amongst residents and staff.”

Meanwhile, three employees and one patient at the Life Care facility in Athens, Tn., have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Department of Health provides detailed plans in the attached report on how they work with long-term care facilities to protect residents and staff from COVID-19 and mitigate outbreaks. The action plans include:

Immediate notification of public health department of a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents or staff;
Immediate facility notification of residents and their representatives of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases inside the facility;
Robust and swift information gathering by Department staff in concert with the facility to determine:
Personal protective equipment and environmental cleaning needs;
The need for targeted or widespread testing of residents and staff;
Whether positive residents can cohort within the facility or must be relocated to hospitals for greater medical care
Ongoing investigation and contact tracing by Department staff, facility cleaning, and daily situation updates with the facility to ensure the facility is safe for residents and staff.

As of 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, there are 375 total confirmed cases and 37 confirmed fatalities among residents and staff across 22 long-term care facilities in Tennessee.

 


April 22, 2020

Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

April 22, 2020

Landrum: Decision To Reopen Signal Mountain Cannot Be Made Until Monday's Council Meeting

April 22, 2020

State Focusing On Preventing Coronavirus In Its Nursing Homes; 3 Workers, 1 Resident Test Positive At Athens Life Care


Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain’s government will wait until the upcoming council meeting on Monday to decide about if or how the town will re-open. “We will have a council meeting on Monday and I can’t really ... (click for more)

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified-Command Group on Wednesday released new data on COVID-19 in the state’s long-term care facilities and outlined its action plan on how to prevent further cases and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran Mullis. Rep. Moore said in a letter to Senator Mullis: Since 2018, we have both represented over 50,000 constituents in Northwest Georgia however, our leadership styles, ideas and ... (click for more)

Landrum: Decision To Reopen Signal Mountain Cannot Be Made Until Monday's Council Meeting

Signal Mountain’s government will wait until the upcoming council meeting on Monday to decide about if or how the town will re-open. “We will have a council meeting on Monday and I can’t really speak for the council until that meeting,” said Signal Mountain Mayor Dan Landrum. “We’ll make any decisions we need to make then.” However, even if the council were meeting later today, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it’s too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I’ve got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County, ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: How Peyton Manning Became "The Sheriff"

KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning’s nickname “The Sheriff.” Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network’s game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors