Governor Lee Sees Positive Signs In Tennessee In Coronavirus Situation
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday highlighted key data points from the White House guidelines for Opening Up America Again, which highlight three key data buckets: symptoms, cases, and hospital capacity.
He said:
- For the past three weeks, both flu-like symptoms and COVID-like symptoms have steadily declined within the vast majority of Tennessee’s hospitals (see attachment).
- For the last 19 days, Tennessee has seen a steady decline in the growth rate of new COVID-19 cases.
- To date, we have had 775 of our 7,842 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized.
Through these hospitalizations, we have kept a close watch on the capacity of our hospitals, and they continue to deliver on care without a change in normal operations.
Additional Data Points:
- Testing: Tennessee has been aggressive on testing and identifying new cases of COVID-19 thanks to private sector partners and the work of the Unified-Command Group.
- Tennessee ranks 12th in the nation for total tests and 15th in the nation for tests per 100,000 people.
- We continuously watch the average day over day increase in growth rate of COVID-19 and want to see a doubling rate of at least 11 days.