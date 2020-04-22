 Wednesday, April 22, 2020 69.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Governor Lee Sees Positive Signs In Tennessee In Coronavirus Situation

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday highlighted key data points from the White House guidelines for Opening Up America Again, which highlight three key data buckets: symptoms, cases, and hospital capacity. 

 

He said:

  • For the past three weeks, both flu-like symptoms and COVID-like symptoms have steadily declined within the vast majority of Tennessee’s hospitals (see attachment).
  • For the last 19 days, Tennessee has seen a steady decline in the growth rate of new COVID-19 cases. 
  • To date, we have had 775 of our 7,842 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized.
    Through these hospitalizations, we have kept a close watch on the capacity of our hospitals, and they continue to deliver on care without a change in normal operations. 

 

Additional Data Points:

  • Testing: Tennessee has been aggressive on testing and identifying new cases of COVID-19 thanks to private sector partners and the work of the Unified-Command Group.
  • Tennessee ranks 12th in the nation for total tests and 15th in the nation for tests per 100,000 people.
  • We continuously watch the average day over day increase in growth rate of COVID-19 and want to see a doubling rate of at least 11 days.

HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Thursday Morning Commutes

Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

Landrum: Decision To Reopen Signal Mountain Cannot Be Made Until Monday's Council Meeting


HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Thursday Morning Commutes

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Thursday. Traffic patterns for Thursday: - Standifer Gap Road is open both lanes on Thursday - Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all open on Thursday - From 8 p.m. to ... (click for more)

Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran Mullis. Rep. Moore said in a letter to Senator Mullis: Since 2018, we have both represented over 50,000 constituents in Northwest Georgia however, our leadership styles, ideas and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Best For All People?

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a lot of people mad at him. On one side of a razor-thin line are those who say it’s too to early to bring the state back to life with our coronavirus cases still climbing. The other side is crying as families cannot get by on unemployment benefits, roughly $275 a week in Tennessee. I’ve got loads of emails that argue both sides well. In Hamilton County, ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: How Peyton Manning Became "The Sheriff"

KNOXVILLE – With some time on my hands – imagine that – I went searching this week for the origins of Peyton Manning’s nickname “The Sheriff.” Came upon a plausible explanation that traced its roots to an ESPN Monday Night Football telecast in 2009 and to, of all people, Jon Gruden. The network’s game analyst, who may or may not own land in Sevier County, came up with the moniker ... (click for more)


