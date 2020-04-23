 Thursday, April 23, 2020 56.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Ruth Jeno Becomes Acting Red Bank Mayor After Eddie Pierce Moves Out Of Town

Thursday, April 23, 2020 - by Gail Perry

Vice Mayor Ruth Jeno presided over her first Red Bank Commission meeting in the role of acting mayor on Tuesday night. She will be replacing Eddie Pierce who is no longer eligible to serve as mayor after moving out of the city.

 

The meeting was also the first held since March 3 when the Covid-19 pandemic was recognized. To address how the city can function during a time of a declared emergency such as the present, the commissioners passed an amendment to the Red Bank personnel ordinance.

The amendment adopted a system of policies that gives the city manager discretionary authority to make determinations for implementing, revising or changing personnel policies to maintain social distancing and at the same time provide essential services and government functions. This amendment gives a written policy for the functions that City Manager Tim Thornbury has been implementing since the pandemic began.

 

The city’s sign ordinance was also amended Tuesday night regarding content-based restrictions. Due to court decisions addressing signs, content that was previously restricted and/or not allowed, is no longer valid or enforceable.

 

The city manager was given authorization to submit an application for the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant for the amount of $289,635. If received, the grant would provide 100 percent funded support for roadway repairs and paving improvements.

 

An agreement with Johnson, Murphy and Wright to perform the annual audit of the city was approved in the amount of $33,275.

 

Resolutions were passed at the council meeting which authorizes signors for bank signature cards with First Horizon Bank. No less than two signatures are required, one being an elected official. A resolution also authorized signors for bank executions and withdrawals from the Drug Fund Confidential Account. No less than two officers are required, including one elected official.

 

In his report, the city manager said the question most asked is when the city will re-open. He told the commissioners that Red Bank will follow the guidance from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. This will include when to open parks and playgrounds while maintaining social distancing.  He said when Governor Lee’s orders and restrictions are known, there will be a press release from Red Bank to inform citizens.

 

Acting Mayor Jeno said the last few weeks have been challenging, but that Red Bank has dedicated employees in all departments who have done a great job. She thanked City Manager Thornbury and Recorder Ruthie Rohen, who she said have gone beyond the call of duty to maintain communications and run the city.

 

She also praised the Red Bank Community Food Pantry which has fed 250 families during April. "The pantry provides an amazing service to our community," she said. The days that food is distributed are the first Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the third Thursday of the month when it is open from 5 to 7 p.m. She said that $10 will buy 30 pounds of food for the pantry. Donations can be mailed to the Red Bank Methodist Church or given through www.foodpantry.org.

 

 


April 23, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 22, 2020

Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

April 22, 2020

Landrum: Decision To Reopen Signal Mountain Cannot Be Made Until Monday's Council Meeting


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BURROUGHS, BRIAN M 6300 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... (click for more)

Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain’s government will wait until the upcoming council meeting on Monday to decide about if or how the town will re-open. “We will have a council meeting on Monday and I can’t really ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BURROUGHS, BRIAN M 6300 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT --- BURROUGHS, LEONARD E 6300 HANDLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT --- COOK, SAMUEL C 1175 PINEVILLE ... (click for more)

Colton Moore Asks Senator Jeff Mullis To Debate Him In Dade County

Georgia House District 1 Rep. Colton Moore said he is asking Senator Jeff Mullis to debate him in Dade County. Rep. Moore is not running for his current seat, but is trying to unseat the veteran Mullis. Rep. Moore said in a letter to Senator Mullis: Since 2018, we have both represented over 50,000 constituents in Northwest Georgia however, our leadership styles, ideas and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the “Top Ten” of the ‘Most Dangerous Cities in America,’ as well as the “Top Ten” in the ‘Worst Run Cities In America.’ In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Sports

Multiple Tennessee Players Prepare For This Weekend's NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Multiple Tennessee Vols are ready to take the next step in their football careers as the 2020 NFL Draft takes place Thursday through Saturday live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Round 1 airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds 4 through 7 get underway at noon Saturday. Follow Vol football social ... (click for more)

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors