Ruth Jeno Becomes Acting Red Bank Mayor After Eddie Pierce Moves Out Of Town

Vice Mayor Ruth Jeno presided over her first Red Bank Commission meeting in the role of acting mayor on Tuesday night. She will be replacing Eddie Pierce who is no longer eligible to serve as mayor after moving out of the city.

The meeting was also the first held since March 3 when the Covid-19 pandemic was recognized. To address how the city can function during a time of a declared emergency such as the present, the commissioners passed an amendment to the Red Bank personnel ordinance. The amendment adopted a system of policies that gives the city manager discretionary authority to make determinations for implementing, revising or changing personnel policies to maintain social distancing and at the same time provide essential services and government functions. This amendment gives a written policy for the functions that City Manager Tim Thornbury has been implementing since the pandemic began.

The city’s sign ordinance was also amended Tuesday night regarding content-based restrictions. Due to court decisions addressing signs, content that was previously restricted and/or not allowed, is no longer valid or enforceable.

The city manager was given authorization to submit an application for the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant for the amount of $289,635. If received, the grant would provide 100 percent funded support for roadway repairs and paving improvements.

An agreement with Johnson, Murphy and Wright to perform the annual audit of the city was approved in the amount of $33,275.

Resolutions were passed at the council meeting which authorizes signors for bank signature cards with First Horizon Bank. No less than two signatures are required, one being an elected official. A resolution also authorized signors for bank executions and withdrawals from the Drug Fund Confidential Account. No less than two officers are required, including one elected official.

In his report, the city manager said the question most asked is when the city will re-open. He told the commissioners that Red Bank will follow the guidance from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. This will include when to open parks and playgrounds while maintaining social distancing. He said when Governor Lee’s orders and restrictions are known, there will be a press release from Red Bank to inform citizens.

Acting Mayor Jeno said the last few weeks have been challenging, but that Red Bank has dedicated employees in all departments who have done a great job. She thanked City Manager Thornbury and Recorder Ruthie Rohen, who she said have gone beyond the call of duty to maintain communications and run the city.

She also praised the Red Bank Community Food Pantry which has fed 250 families during April. "The pantry provides an amazing service to our community," she said. The days that food is distributed are the first Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the third Thursday of the month when it is open from 5 to 7 p.m. She said that $10 will buy 30 pounds of food for the pantry. Donations can be mailed to the Red Bank Methodist Church or given through www.foodpantry.org.