Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents

Thursday, April 23, 2020
Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a complaint filed by residents of the Auburn Hills Trailer Park Community at 3959 Auburn Hills Dr., Ooltewah. The primary complaint is focused on an allegation that trailer park management hoarded disaster relief packages, thereby denying residents items intended for their use.

Later on Thursday, arrests were made of the trailer park managers, Steven Howard West, 64, and Kimberly Gail West, 49.

They are each charged with theft over $60,000 and criminal conspiracy to commit theft over $60,000.
 
HCSO detectives spoke with Auburn Hills Trailer Park management, and the management agreed to have the relief items removed and placed in the custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives took custody of the items and delivered them to a storage location. The types of relief items were bottled water, food, sanitizers, diapers, grills, toilet paper, paper towels, one generator, rakes/shovels and other similar items.

The relief items obtained from Auburn Hills Trailer Park will be taken to a local distribution point; however, directed efforts will be taken to ensure those who live in the trailer park have access to these relief items.

Officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said, "We want to ensure residents of Hamilton County that will we continue to work for you in the days and weeks to come in tornado impacted areas to provide resources and support for those affected by Easter Sunday’s storms."

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating allegations brought by residents of the trailer park.  As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

April 23, 2020

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 35 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Wednesday report, bringing the total to 881. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Fugitive Division with assistance from CPD Gang Unit, HCSO Fugitive Unit, ATF and U.S. Marshals have made another arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at 3300 ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers. * * * A man on 15th Avenue said ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 35 More COVID-19 Deaths; Now Has 21,883 Cases

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 35 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Wednesday report, bringing the total to 881. The confirmed cases are now at 21,883. Hospitalizations are at 4,154 - up from 4,018. Whitfield County is up to 59 cases, with four deaths. Walker County remains at 59 cases and no deaths. Dade County remains ... (click for more)

Attacks On Our Mayor Are Unwarranted

As someone who has relatives working and risking their lives on the front lines daily, I find it appalling that some people can be so petty and small minded concerning themselves with the small things like missing out on a holiday drive-thru service. My sister-in-law is a retired registered nurse who was once head of the infectious disease unit at a military hospital in another ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Close To House Arrest’

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, in the past 7½ years, has led the city into dire straits. Chattanooga is in the “Top Ten” of the ‘Most Dangerous Cities in America,’ as well as the “Top Ten” in the ‘Worst Run Cities In America.’ In September of 2016 Berke was the lead character in a sex scandal that was as tawdry as any in the history of our rather colorful town, and he has been a ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt “capped out” at the mid-major level. “I needed more of challenge,” the 6-foot-1 forward said. That’s saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn’t prevent her from becoming Big South ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball’s Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars’ Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a ... (click for more)


