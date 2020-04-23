Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a complaint filed by residents of the Auburn Hills Trailer Park Community at 3959 Auburn Hills Dr., Ooltewah. The primary complaint is focused on an allegation that trailer park management hoarded disaster relief packages, thereby denying residents items intended for their use.

Later on Thursday, arrests were made of the trailer park managers, Steven Howard West, 64, and Kimberly Gail West, 49.

They are each charged with theft over $60,000 and criminal conspiracy to commit theft over $60,000.



HCSO detectives spoke with Auburn Hills Trailer Park management, and the management agreed to have the relief items removed and placed in the custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives took custody of the items and delivered them to a storage location. The types of relief items were bottled water, food, sanitizers, diapers, grills, toilet paper, paper towels, one generator, rakes/shovels and other similar items.



The relief items obtained from Auburn Hills Trailer Park will be taken to a local distribution point; however, directed efforts will be taken to ensure those who live in the trailer park have access to these relief items.



Officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said, "We want to ensure residents of Hamilton County that will we continue to work for you in the days and weeks to come in tornado impacted areas to provide resources and support for those affected by Easter Sunday’s storms."



The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating allegations brought by residents of the trailer park. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.