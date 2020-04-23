 Friday, April 24, 2020 64.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


School Board Delays Budget Vote To Await Possible Word From County On Revenue Effect Of Coronavirus Crisis

Thursday, April 23, 2020

The County School Board on Thursday night - near the end of a four-hour plus Zoom meeting - voted 6-3 to delay a vote on the budget.

The panel did so after board member Steve Highlander said he had heard from several commissioners that the county may make some announcement about possible reduced revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, Supt. Bryan Johnson said he had not heard anything on that topic from any commission member. He said he had spoken with County Mayor Jim Coppinger 30 minutes before the start of the meeting and he expected the schools to stay on the budget schedule.

Voting to delay for a week were Mr. Highlander, Joe Wingate, Tucker McClendon, Tiffanie Robinson, Joe Smith and Rhonda Thurman.

Wanting to go forward were Karitsa Jones, Jenny Hill and Kathy Lennon.

The board set a special meeting for next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Chairman Wingate said the board then could go ahead and vote if nothing major comes out of the commission meeting. 

He did note, "We are in uncharted territory. We don't have a clue what the situation is going to be with the state either."

In other action, the board voted 6-3 to adopt and purchase a new literacy curriculum. Against were Mr. Highlander, Ms. Thurman and Mr. Wingate.


April 24, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 23, 2020

Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

April 23, 2020

School Board Delays Budget Vote To Await Possible Word From County On Revenue Effect Of Coronavirus Crisis


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUGH, CANDICE A 2335 LITTLE BEND RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did ... (click for more)

The County School Board on Thursday night - near the end of a four-hour plus Zoom meeting - voted 6-3 to delay a vote on the budget. The panel did so after board member Steve Highlander said ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAUGH, CANDICE A 2335 LITTLE BEND RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE 1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES --- BOND, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: 2 Pairs Of Women Tussle, Steal Gummies, Milk In Speedway Incident; Police Check Out Rap Video With Gun As Prop

An employee at the Mapco on Highway 58 called police due to a disorder at pump 6. Dustin Fairbanks and Aubrey King were refusing to get out of Haden Laymons' vehicle. Mr. Laymons stated he did not know them and he was giving them a ride but wished for them to leave him alone. Mr. Fairbanks and Ms. King left the area when asked by officers. * * * A man on 15th Avenue said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Attacks On Our Mayor Are Unwarranted

As someone who has relatives working and risking their lives on the front lines daily, I find it appalling that some people can be so petty and small minded concerning themselves with the small things like missing out on a holiday drive-thru service. My sister-in-law is a retired registered nurse who was once head of the infectious disease unit at a military hospital in another ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tear Down This Wall

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan delivered a speech on June 12 that became indelibly printed on my heart. “Dutch” was speaking at the Berlin Wall when he looked fear in its very eye and said before an overflow crowd of Berliners: “General Secretary Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization: Come here ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt “capped out” at the mid-major level. “I needed more of challenge,” the 6-foot-1 forward said. That’s saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn’t prevent her from becoming Big South ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball’s Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars’ Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors