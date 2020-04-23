School Board Delays Budget Vote To Await Possible Word From County On Revenue Effect Of Coronavirus Crisis

The County School Board on Thursday night - near the end of a four-hour plus Zoom meeting - voted 6-3 to delay a vote on the budget.

The panel did so after board member Steve Highlander said he had heard from several commissioners that the county may make some announcement about possible reduced revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, Supt. Bryan Johnson said he had not heard anything on that topic from any commission member. He said he had spoken with County Mayor Jim Coppinger 30 minutes before the start of the meeting and he expected the schools to stay on the budget schedule.

Voting to delay for a week were Mr. Highlander, Joe Wingate, Tucker McClendon, Tiffanie Robinson, Joe Smith and Rhonda Thurman.

Wanting to go forward were Karitsa Jones, Jenny Hill and Kathy Lennon.

The board set a special meeting for next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Chairman Wingate said the board then could go ahead and vote if nothing major comes out of the commission meeting.

He did note, "We are in uncharted territory. We don't have a clue what the situation is going to be with the state either."

In other action, the board voted 6-3 to adopt and purchase a new literacy curriculum. Against were Mr. Highlander, Ms. Thurman and Mr. Wingate.