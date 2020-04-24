 Friday, April 24, 2020 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

2 Suspects Identified In Pinewood Apartments Shooting; 2 Shot After Meth Deal

Friday, April 24, 2020
Gravion Sublett
Gravion Sublett

Two suspects from the Pinewood Apartments shooting have been identified.

On April 7, Chattanooga police responded to a person shot at 3301 Pinewood Ave. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Erlanger.

An hour later, an investigator began looking to the facts surrounding the incident. According to the police report, he was told another man arrived at Memorial hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds as well.

After reviewing footage from the Pinewood Avenue apartments, Memorial Hospital, and interviewing witnesses, it was determined both victims were shot at the Pinewood Apartments. Both men were listed in critical but stable condition.

The next day, the first victim said he provided a place for a $2,800 meth deal. He said after negotiations had ended, the two dealers - “Bo and Gravy” - went outside, but a minute later Bo came back and pointed a handgun at the victim.

According to the police report, the victim and Bo began to fight over the gun, and then Bo shot him in the back. At this point, Gravy came in through the back door and began blasting away with another firearm. The victim was hit in the neck after he punched Gravy.

The victim said Gravy also shot the second victim during this incident. Gravy was later identified as Gravion Sublett. On April 10, the victim identified Sublett in a photo lineup, but could not identify “Bo.”

According to the police report, a witness identified Bo as Rodrell Daniel during an interview on April 21.

Both Sublett and Daniel are now in custody. 

Chattanooga Police Fugitive Division with assistance from CPD Gang Unit, HCSO Fugitive Unit, ATF and U.S. Marshals arrested Daniel on Wednesday. He and Sublett are charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony reckless endangerment.

He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.
Rodrell Daniel
Rodrell Daniel





