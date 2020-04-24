3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Himself With Stolen Gun Brought To His Ooltewah Home; Derrick Ruffin Arrested

A three-year-old boy was shot and killed in a home in Ooltewah late Thursday night.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested Derrick Lamont Ruffin, Jr, in connection with the death of Jermonie Vinson.

Officials said, "The investigation has determined that Ruffin, who is a family friend, brought a pistol to the residence and failed to maintain control of the weapon. This reckless act resulted in Jermonie Vinson picking up the pistol and firing it striking him in the chest. The investigation also determined the weapon used was stolen."



Ruffin is charged with reckless homicide, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft under $1,000.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of River Birch Loop Road on a report of a shooting.



Jermonie Vinson was transported by family members to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



His body was transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

