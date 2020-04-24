 Friday, April 24, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Himself With Stolen Gun Brought To His Ooltewah Home; Derrick Ruffin Arrested

Friday, April 24, 2020
Derrick Ruffin
Derrick Ruffin

A three-year-old boy was shot and killed in a home in Ooltewah late Thursday night.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested Derrick Lamont Ruffin, Jr, in connection with the death of Jermonie Vinson.

Officials said, "The investigation has determined that Ruffin, who is a family friend, brought a pistol to the residence and failed to maintain control of the weapon.  This reckless act resulted in Jermonie Vinson picking up the pistol and firing it striking him in the chest.  The investigation also determined the weapon used was stolen."

Ruffin is charged with reckless homicide, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft under $1,000.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of River Birch Loop Road on a report of a shooting.

Jermonie Vinson was transported by family members to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

His body was transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.


April 24, 2020

An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received a complaint

Catoosa County Government representatives announced plans for a phased return to normal operations to begin Monday, May 4. The suspension of in-person public visits to county departments will

Nokian Tyres plans to reopen its Dayton factory on Monday, May 4, with some employees returning on Monday. Officials said, "We are launching this phased reopening process after closely monitoring



An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received a complaint on Tuesday from residents at Auburn Hills Trailer Park claiming property managers had stashed away tornado relief supplies meant for them. These supplies included food, tools and electric generators.

Catoosa County Government representatives announced plans for a phased return to normal operations to begin Monday, May 4. The suspension of in-person public visits to county departments will be lifted then, county employees who have been teleworking will return to their offices while enhanced measures to protect the health of employees and the public will remain in place.

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I've fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a "Phase 3.5" rescue

In Tough Times, Community Colleges Can Be The Answer

Historically, community college enrollment has an inverse relationship with the health of the economy. When the economy is strong, community college enrollment typically decreases. When the economy is suffering, the enrollment becomes stronger. Trends also show that adult student enrollment is even more sensitive to these economic changes. In the wake of the 2008 "Great Recession"

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt "capped out" at the mid-major level. "I needed more of challenge," the 6-foot-1 forward said. That's saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn't prevent her from becoming Big South

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball's Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars' Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a


