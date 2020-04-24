 Friday, April 24, 2020 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Nokian Tyres Announces Plan To Reopen Dayton Factory

Friday, April 24, 2020

Nokian Tyres plans to reopen its Dayton factory on Monday, May 4, with some employees returning on Monday.

Officials said, "We are launching this phased reopening process after closely monitoring local and federal guidelines, and in light of recent actions taken by the State of Tennessee to begin reopening the state’s economy. This marks the conclusion of a shutdown that began Friday, March 27.

"Nokian Tyres manufactures supplies that are vital to the transportation industry, which has been deemed essential by the state and federal governments.

Given the importance of that industry and out of a desire to provide stability for our employees, we feel it is important to reopen the factory at this time.

"We would not reopen the factory unless we were confident we could do our part to provide a safe working environment for our team. Our employees’ safety is a top priority. To that end, we will continue taking aggressive steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the factory."

Measures include:

  • Making every entrant onto factory property subject to temperature screening
  • Implementing social distancing policies, including a six-foot distance requirement, rotating lunches, dedicated entrances for each department, and eliminating factory-wide meetings
  • Allowing only business-critical visitors onto the factory site
  • Increasing the frequency of cleaning throughout the facility

Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

Catoosa County Government To Begin Phased Return To Normal Operations

Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Tuesday from residents at Auburn Hills Trailer Park claiming property managers had stashed away tornado relief supplies meant for them. These supplies included food, tools and electric generators. ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Government To Begin Phased Return To Normal Operations

Catoosa County Government representatives announced plans for a phased return to normal operations to begin Monday, May 4. The suspension of in-person public visits to county departments will be lifted then, county employees who have been teleworking will return to their offices while enhanced measures to protect the health of employees and the public will remain in place. ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

In Tough Times, Community Colleges Can Be The Answer

Historically, community college enrollment has an inverse relationship with the health of the economy. When the economy is strong, community college enrollment typically decreases. When the economy is suffering, the enrollment becomes stronger. Trends also show that adult student enrollment is even more sensitive to these economic changes. In the wake of the 2008 “Great Recession” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt “capped out” at the mid-major level. “I needed more of challenge,” the 6-foot-1 forward said. That’s saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn’t prevent her from becoming Big South ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball’s Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars’ Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a ... (click for more)


