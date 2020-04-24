 Friday, April 24, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Catoosa County Government To Begin Phased Return To Normal Operations

Friday, April 24, 2020

Catoosa County Government representatives announced plans for a phased return to normal operations to begin Monday, May 4. The suspension of in-person public visits to county departments will be lifted then, county employees who have been teleworking will return to their offices while enhanced measures to protect the health of employees and the public will remain in place.

 

“As we work with the State of Georgia toward the goal of restoring our economy and life in our community, we will continue to support the habits that we have embraced,” said Catoosa County Manager Alicia Vaughn.

“We remain committed to serving our citizens efficiently with the best possible services, and to working together so that our community will thrive and become even stronger in the future.”

 

When offices begin allowing public visits on May 4, enhanced measures to protect health will remain until further notice. These requirements will include: 6-foot social distancing in accordance with CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines; regular sanitizing of spaces; daily screening of employees prior to beginning their workday; providing appropriate personal protective equipment to meet individual employee needs.

 

The public will have access to the Board of Commissioners May 5 meeting via live stream on the Catoosa County Government’s Facebook page, as in-person visitation will remain suspended in accordance with public health guidelines for limiting large gatherings. By mid-May, a decision will be made as to whether the scheduled May 19 meeting will be open for in-person visits.

 

Athletic programming with Catoosa County Parks & Recreation will resume in June if permissible, with updates at www.catoosarec.com. Catoosa Trans-Aid will continue providing essential medical trips only. The Library at Catoosa is considering curbside service until it is fully reopened, with updates at www.catoosacountylibrary.org. The Colonnade/Catoosa County Civic Center and Senior Center will remain closed until further notice.

 

In the meantime, Governor Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter in place executive order remains active until it expires on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Further updates will be available at www.catoosa.com and the Catoosa County Government Facebook page.


April 24, 2020

Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

April 24, 2020

Catoosa County Government To Begin Phased Return To Normal Operations

April 24, 2020

Nokian Tyres Announces Plan To Reopen Dayton Factory


An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Government representatives announced plans for a phased return to normal operations to begin Monday, May 4. The suspension of in-person public visits to county departments will ... (click for more)

Nokian Tyres plans to reopen its Dayton factory on Monday, May 4, with some employees returning on Monday. Officials said, "We are launching this phased reopening process after closely monitoring ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Tuesday from residents at Auburn Hills Trailer Park claiming property managers had stashed away tornado relief supplies meant for them. These supplies included food, tools and electric generators. ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Government To Begin Phased Return To Normal Operations

Catoosa County Government representatives announced plans for a phased return to normal operations to begin Monday, May 4. The suspension of in-person public visits to county departments will be lifted then, county employees who have been teleworking will return to their offices while enhanced measures to protect the health of employees and the public will remain in place. ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

In Tough Times, Community Colleges Can Be The Answer

Historically, community college enrollment has an inverse relationship with the health of the economy. When the economy is strong, community college enrollment typically decreases. When the economy is suffering, the enrollment becomes stronger. Trends also show that adult student enrollment is even more sensitive to these economic changes. In the wake of the 2008 “Great Recession” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: How Keyen Green Got To Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – Keyen Green went the grad transfer route this spring because the former Liberty University standout felt “capped out” at the mid-major level. “I needed more of challenge,” the 6-foot-1 forward said. That’s saying something, considering the challenge of unknowingly playing with a fractured right ankle and torn ligaments didn’t prevent her from becoming Big South ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Celie Patterson Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan In Volleyball

Cleveland State volleyball’s Celie Patterson had a huge day on Wednesday, as she signed on to play next year for the Tennessee Wesleyan Lady Bulldogs. The freshman had a big year in the Lady Cougars’ Region Runner-Up season in 2019. She was second on the team in assists with 110 total and contributed 151 digs and 52 kills as well. Patterson also had the game-winning kill in a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors