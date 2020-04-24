Catoosa County Government To Begin Phased Return To Normal Operations

Catoosa County Government representatives announced plans for a phased return to normal operations to begin Monday, May 4. The suspension of in-person public visits to county departments will be lifted then, county employees who have been teleworking will return to their offices while enhanced measures to protect the health of employees and the public will remain in place.

“As we work with the State of Georgia toward the goal of restoring our economy and life in our community, we will continue to support the habits that we have embraced,” said Catoosa County Manager Alicia Vaughn. “We remain committed to serving our citizens efficiently with the best possible services, and to working together so that our community will thrive and become even stronger in the future.”

When offices begin allowing public visits on May 4, enhanced measures to protect health will remain until further notice. These requirements will include: 6-foot social distancing in accordance with CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines; regular sanitizing of spaces; daily screening of employees prior to beginning their workday; providing appropriate personal protective equipment to meet individual employee needs.

The public will have access to the Board of Commissioners May 5 meeting via live stream on the Catoosa County Government’s Facebook page, as in-person visitation will remain suspended in accordance with public health guidelines for limiting large gatherings. By mid-May, a decision will be made as to whether the scheduled May 19 meeting will be open for in-person visits.

Athletic programming with Catoosa County Parks & Recreation will resume in June if permissible, with updates at www.catoosarec.com. Catoosa Trans-Aid will continue providing essential medical trips only. The Library at Catoosa is considering curbside service until it is fully reopened, with updates at www.catoosacountylibrary.org. The Colonnade/Catoosa County Civic Center and Senior Center will remain closed until further notice.

In the meantime, Governor Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter in place executive order remains active until it expires on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Further updates will be available at www.catoosa.com and the Catoosa County Government Facebook page.