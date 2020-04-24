 Friday, April 24, 2020 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Residents In Bradley, Hamilton Counties Can Apply For FEMA Assistance

Friday, April 24, 2020

Tennessee homeowners and renters in Bradley and Hamilton counties who had uninsured losses from the April 12-13 tornadoes and severe storms may be eligible for federal disaster assistance from FEMA. 

FEMA has programs that provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

First, if you haven’t already done so, contact your insurance company and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage. You don’t have to wait to start cleaning up but be sure to take photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts for repair work.

If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, register with FEMA. Registration is free and doesn’t take long. You can register in several ways:

DisasterAssistance.gov and click on “Apply Online”
Download the FEMA App for smartphones
Call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open every day from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
It is helpful to have the following information available when you register:

Address of the damaged dwelling where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)
Current mailing address
Current telephone number
Insurance information
Total household annual income
Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account)
A description of disaster-caused damage and losses
In conjunction with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), and in consideration of the current health emergency, FEMA personnel will work remotely from alternative workspaces until further notice. Health and safety are the highest priorities—for survivors and for FEMA personnel assisting recovery.

What to Expect After You Register With FEMA

If you reported that you may not be able to live safely in your home, it may be necessary for FEMA to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. Because of the health emergency, FEMA field inspection are being conducted remotely. 

For remote inspections, FEMA inspectors will contact applicants by phone to answer questions about the type and extent of damage sustained. Remote inspections provide a new way of evaluating damage, comparable to traditional, in-person inspections, and this expedites the delivery of recovery assistance.

Survivors with minimal damage who can live in their homes will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection when applying to FEMA. However, they may request an inspection if they find significant disaster-caused damage afterward later.


Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

Residents In Bradley, Hamilton Counties Can Apply For FEMA Assistance

Georgia Has 18 More Coronavirus Deaths; Now Has 22,491 Cases


An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received a complaint

Tennessee homeowners and renters in Bradley and Hamilton counties who had uninsured losses from the April 12-13 tornadoes and severe storms may be eligible for federal disaster assistance from

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that 18 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Thursday report, bringing the total to 899. The confirmed cases are now



Auburn Hills Trailer Park Managers Arrested For Withholding Disaster Relief Packages For Residents; Supplies Handed Out To Residents

An investigation resulted in two trailer park property managers in Ooltewah being charged with theft for hoarding relief supplies. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received a complaint on Tuesday from residents at Auburn Hills Trailer Park claiming property managers had stashed away tornado relief supplies meant for them. These supplies included food, tools and electric generators.

Residents In Bradley, Hamilton Counties Can Apply For FEMA Assistance

Tennessee homeowners and renters in Bradley and Hamilton counties who had uninsured losses from the April 12-13 tornadoes and severe storms may be eligible for federal disaster assistance from FEMA. FEMA has programs that provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs. First, if you haven't already done

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I've fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a "Phase 3.5" rescue

In Tough Times, Community Colleges Can Be The Answer

Historically, community college enrollment has an inverse relationship with the health of the economy. When the economy is strong, community college enrollment typically decreases. When the economy is suffering, the enrollment becomes stronger. Trends also show that adult student enrollment is even more sensitive to these economic changes. In the wake of the 2008 "Great Recession"

Dalton Places Three Golfers On NAIA PING All-American Team

2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ),

Talented But Flawed - First Round Quarterbacks Surrounded By Question Marks

Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow's inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s. While Burrow shined during a sterling


