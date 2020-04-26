Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Case; No New Deaths; Tennessee Cases Rise From 9,189 To 9,667

Hamilton County has one more coronavirus case and no new deaths. The county is at 142 cases and 13 deaths.

Bledsoe County now has 588 cases - up from 586 on Saturday. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up 3 to 181.

Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 9,189 in the Saturday report to 9,667.

Officials said 828 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 7 from Saturday.

Bradley County is up to 43 cases with one death.

Rhea County still stands at three cases and no deaths.

Marion County remains at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has increased from four to five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has six cases. Franklin County has 29 cases with one death.

McMinn County now has 14 cases, up from 10 on Saturday. Monroe County is at 13 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is now at seven cases, up one from Saturday.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 593 cases and has 34 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,296 cases and has had 44 deaths - up one.

There are now 397 cases in Williamson County and seven coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 210 cases.

Nashville has 2,236 cases and 23 deaths, the state report says.