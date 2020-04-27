 Monday, April 27, 2020 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

EPB, TVA Partner With United Way's Restore Hope Fund; $180,000 Donated Thus Far To Help Those Who Suffer During Virus Crisis

Monday, April 27, 2020

 Last month, United Way of Greater Chattanooga launched the Restore Hope Fund to support the community’s response and resilience efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund supports individuals and households experiencing lost wages or other adverse circumstances due to the COVID-19 crisis. Now, EPB and TVA are investing in the economic re-growth of our community by matching donations to the Restore Hope Fund up to $50,000.

Officials said, "Every dollar donated goes directly back to households and individuals to meet basic needs.

"United Way has partnered with a group of nonprofit agencies that serve a wide variety of populations and are working to meet the most pressing, on-the-ground needs.

These Restore Hope Partners have a history of successfully supporting our community and are prepared to adapt their services and rise to the challenge of quickly helping households in need.

"United Way anticipates that basic needs will only increase in the coming weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects are prolonged."

Lesley Scearce, CEO and president of United Way of Greater Chattanooga, said, “Losing a month or two of wages can be devastating for many of our neighbors, and in many cases will cost them the ability to pay the utility bill, rent or to afford many other basic needs. The Restore Hope Fund exists to help households walk through these stressful times with hope, encouragement and strength.”

 TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said, “Now, more than ever, it’s important that we provide assistance to our neighbors in need. The people of Chattanooga are strong and, as evidenced by the recent tragic tornadoes, have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to overcome adversity with the support and encouragement of their neighbors. As a part of this community, TVA is proud to stand with EPB and the United Way to provide assistance that helps our neighbors and community recover from these challenging times.

David Wade, CEO and president of EPB, said, “The financial disaster of the Covid-19 crisis will continue long after our community begins to move again. People who have never asked for help need it now. In working with United Way and its non-profit network, we’re making an investment in our community’s re-growth by providing real assistance to help our neighbors in need get back on their feet again.”

EPB is also engaging its employees in support of the effort.

Officials said, "Thus far, because of the efforts of many generous donors as well as partners like Truist, McClellan Foundation, Chattanooga Whiskey and First Horizon, the fund has received over $180,000 in donations.

"Individuals can approach our nonprofit partners for one-time assistance with basic needs like rent, utilities, and other areas of increased financial strain due to COVID-19. The Restore Hope Fund partners will connect them with available resources and meet direct needs on a case-by-case basis. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please view our list of Restore Hope Partners here.

"There have already been more than 100 applications for assistance from households all over the greater Chattanooga community. One request came from a woman who has been on furlough from her job in the hospitality industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was worried that she wouldn't be able to pay her rent and utility bills. However, she was able to connect with a Restore Hope Partner who utilized the fund to provide financial assistance for her April rent and electricity payments. This also gave her breathing room as she and her family plan for the months ahead. Read more stories of how donors have already made a direct impact for our neighbors here.

"We hope that you will become a champion of hope for our neighbors in the days ahead. To donate and learn more, please visit www.unitedwaycha.org/restorehope or text “RestoreHope” to 40403."


More Than 7,000 Tennesseans Tested For Coronavirus Over The Weekend

Chattanooga's Restaurants Opening At Different Speeds

