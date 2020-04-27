 Monday, April 27, 2020 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

State Attorney General Says Governor Has Exclusive Say-So In Emergency

Monday, April 27, 2020

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery said the governor has exclusive say-so in time of emergency in the state.

In a six-page opinion issued Monday, he said, "Absent an express delegation of power by the Governor, local governmental entities may not take actions that are either more restrictive or less restrictive with respect to the subjects addressed in the Governor’s executive orders governing the State’s emergency response to COVID-19.

"Such action would be at cross purposes with the Governor’s orders, which are the law of the State, and would constitute an impermissible legal conflict."

In Chattanooga, Mayor Andy Berke put down a shelter in place order that closed many local businesses. The closures, including restaurants, were to continue at least through this week.

Governor Bill Lee, who has launched a re-opening of many businesses in recent orders, then decreed that restaurants across the state, including Chattanooga, could reopen today for dine-in under strict health conditions. He said the re-opening in large cities like Chattanooga was subject to the approval of the County Health Department.

The opinion says that "some local governmental entities have issued orders that are either more restrictive or less restrictive than the Governor’s executive orders."

Click here to read the opinion.

 


April 27, 2020

More Than 7,000 Tennesseans Tested For Coronavirus Over The Weekend

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced more than 7,000 Tennesseans received free COVID-19 tests, regardless of symptoms, during Unified-Command Group’s second weekend of expanded testing efforts at 18 sites across the state. “We expanded testing availability to any Tennessean who believes they need a test because testing remains one of our most important tools in tracking and ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Restaurants Opening At Different Speeds

Despite Chattanooga restaurants being technically able to serve dine-in customers at half capacity starting today (Monday), local restaurants are being cautious when reopening to the public. “We’re not open this week at all for dine-in,” said Market St. Chicken Salad Chick’s general manager Mary Bryant. “We’re having a conference call with all of the other GM’s to see when ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Fake News" And Stuff

A friend sends this email on Sunday morning after reading my article, The New Stanford Report: “As the old football analyst says: "Not so fast, my friend". The Stanford report you refer to as gospel in the Sunday column has not been peer reviewed and was released and distributed by some right-wing group. Please wait until the true facts are known such as test accuracy, etc., before ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


