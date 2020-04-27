 Monday, April 27, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Now At 9,918; 3 More Deaths; McMinn County Jumps From 14 To 65 Cases

Monday, April 27, 2020

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up three more to 184. Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 9,667 in the Sunday report to 9,918.

Officials said 837 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 9 from Sunday.

Hamilton County has reported seven more coronavirus case and no new deaths. The county is at 149 cases and 13 deaths.

Bledsoe County still has 588 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus.

Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 45 cases with one death. 

Rhea County still stands at three cases and no deaths.

Marion County remains at 28 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County sill has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has six cases. Franklin County has 29 cases with one death.

McMinn County jumped from 14 on Sunday to 65 cases. Monroe County is at 15 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County has seven cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 603 cases and has 34 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,327 cases and has had 44 deaths.

There are now 399 cases in Williamson County and seven coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 214 cases.

Nashville has 2,488 cases, an increase in 118 in the last 24 hours; and remains at 22 deaths.


April 27, 2020

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Now At 9,918; 3 More Deaths; McMinn County Jumps From 14 To 65 Cases

April 27, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Numbers Continue To Climb With 24,225 Cases; 994 Deaths

April 27, 2020

Health Department Clarifies Restaurant Reopenings For Both Owners And Patrons


Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up three more to 184. Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 9,667 in the Sunday report to 9,918. Officials said 837 people have been hospitalized in the state ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Monday that there have been 994 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, up 78 from Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 24,225, up by ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is providing both local restaurants and consumers the information they need to navigate safely the reopening of Hamilton County restaurants. The Health Department ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Now At 9,918; 3 More Deaths; McMinn County Jumps From 14 To 65 Cases

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up three more to 184. Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 9,667 in the Sunday report to 9,918. Officials said 837 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 9 from Sunday. Hamilton County has reported seven more coronavirus case and no new deaths. The county is at 149 cases and 13 deaths. Bledsoe County still has ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Numbers Continue To Climb With 24,225 Cases; 994 Deaths

Georgia state health officials said Monday that there have been 994 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, up 78 from Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 24,225, up by 744. Hospitalizations are at 4,744, up 367. Whitfield County now has 69 cases, up six from Sunday, and remains at four deaths. Walker County has 58 cases and no deaths. Dade County ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Fake News" And Stuff

A friend sends this email on Sunday morning after reading my article, The New Stanford Report: “As the old football analyst says: "Not so fast, my friend". The Stanford report you refer to as gospel in the Sunday column has not been peer reviewed and was released and distributed by some right-wing group. Please wait until the true facts are known such as test accuracy, etc., before ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors