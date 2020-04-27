Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Now At 9,918; 3 More Deaths; McMinn County Jumps From 14 To 65 Cases

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up three more to 184. Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 9,667 in the Sunday report to 9,918.

Officials said 837 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 9 from Sunday.

Hamilton County has reported seven more coronavirus case and no new deaths. The county is at 149 cases and 13 deaths.

Bledsoe County still has 588 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus.

Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 45 cases with one death.

Rhea County still stands at three cases and no deaths.

Marion County remains at 28 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County sill has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has six cases. Franklin County has 29 cases with one death.

McMinn County jumped from 14 on Sunday to 65 cases. Monroe County is at 15 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County has seven cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 603 cases and has 34 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,327 cases and has had 44 deaths.

There are now 399 cases in Williamson County and seven coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 214 cases.

Nashville has 2,488 cases, an increase in 118 in the last 24 hours; and remains at 22 deaths.