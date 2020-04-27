Man Dead After Shooting In Bradley County Early Monday Afternoon

A man was shot to death in Bradley County early Monday afternoon.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident around 1:10 p.m. at 146 McClanahan Road SE.
The location is near Highway 64.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
As Governor Bill Lee focuses on expanding COVID-19 testing, the Unified Command Group is working to provide information to help Tennesseans understand how serology, or antibody, can, and cannot, ... (click for more)
The Signal Mountain Town Council on Monday discussed the possibility of partially re-opening the town. The meeting was conducted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube.
Town Manager Boyd Veal ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENNETT, DEBRA SUE
86 STEPHENSON LN DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF MARIUJANA
---
BLACK, ... (click for more)
As Governor Bill Lee focuses on expanding COVID-19 testing, the Unified Command Group is working to provide information to help Tennesseans understand how serology, or antibody, can, and cannot, inform the state’s re-opening strategy, his office said Monday.
Officials said, "Although the research is still ongoing, this will give us a first estimate of the number of Tennesseans ... (click for more)
Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)
On Sunday I wrote a story, “The New Stanford Study,” that illustrated fewer than one percent of those with the coronavirus will actually die. This is because it is being discovered that maybe 50 times more people have had the disease than “actual cases” are being reported. The theory is that some people’s immune systems fight off the symptoms and there are those scientists among ... (click for more)
Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC.
“I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.”
Tiano transferred ... (click for more)
Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)