Man Dead After Shooting In Bradley County Early Monday Afternoon

Monday, April 27, 2020

A man was shot to death in Bradley County early Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident around 1:10 p.m. at 146 McClanahan Road SE.

The location is near Highway 64.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.


April 28, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENNETT, DEBRA SUE 86 STEPHENSON LN DUNLAP, 37327 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... (click for more)

As Governor Bill Lee focuses on expanding COVID-19 testing, the Unified Command Group is working to provide information to help Tennesseans understand how serology, or antibody, can, and cannot, ... (click for more)

The Signal Mountain Town Council on Monday discussed the possibility of partially re-opening the town. The meeting was conducted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube. Town Manager Boyd Veal ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENNETT, DEBRA SUE 86 STEPHENSON LN DUNLAP, 37327 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POSSESSION OF MARIUJANA --- BLACK, ... (click for more)

Tennessee Looking Into Antibody Testing; Elective Surgeries Can Resume Friday

As Governor Bill Lee focuses on expanding COVID-19 testing, the Unified Command Group is working to provide information to help Tennesseans understand how serology, or antibody, can, and cannot, inform the state’s re-opening strategy, his office said Monday. Officials said, "Although the research is still ongoing, this will give us a first estimate of the number of Tennesseans ... (click for more)

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Billion-Dollar Man

On Sunday I wrote a story, “The New Stanford Study,” that illustrated fewer than one percent of those with the coronavirus will actually die. This is because it is being discovered that maybe 50 times more people have had the disease than “actual cases” are being reported. The theory is that some people’s immune systems fight off the symptoms and there are those scientists among ... (click for more)

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


