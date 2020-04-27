Disaster Unemployment Assistance Now Available In Hamilton And Bradley Counties

Workers in Hamilton and Bradley counties can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). President Donald Trump declared the two counties major disaster areas (DR-4541) after tornadoes heavily damaged the region earlier in April.

DUA provides temporary benefits to workers or self-employed individuals whose livelihood was lost or interrupted as a direct result of a major disaster and do not meet eligibility requirements for regular unemployment.

The United States Department of Labor oversees and funds the DUA program and it is administered by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Claimants must meet certain criteria to become eligible for DUA including; having one week of unemployment following the date of the disaster, the individual was unable to reach their place of employment after the disaster, the individual was scheduled to start work and the job no longer exists, the individual became the major support because the head of household died as a result of the disaster, or the individual cannot work because of injuries sustained during the disaster.

Applications for DUA must be filed within 30 days of the announcement of the availability of the program for the impacted area.

Claimants will need to provide proof of employment when applying for DUA. They can use income tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, or work orders to verify employment. If the claimant cannot provide proof of employment when initially applying, they have 21 calendar days from the time they file the claim to provide documentation.

Workers whose employment in Hamilton and Bradley counties was impacted by the tornadoes can apply online for DUA through

. They can also call 844-432-0969 to apply by phone.

DUA payments are generally paid for up to 26 weeks beginning with the first week following the disaster began.

These benefits are subject to federal income tax and individuals may elect to have those taxes withheld from the DUA payments.