Hamilton County Tests 1,377 For Coronavirus Over Weekend; With Half Tests Back 4 Tested Positive; Jail Inmate Who Had Come From Bledsoe Tests Positive

Monday, April 27, 2020

Hamilton County announced the number of COVID-19 cases is now 149, while the number of deaths is still sitting at 13. The prior case number was 142.

“Of the new cases, we didn’t add any on Saturday, we added one on Sunday, and we are adding seven today,” said Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. 

She said four of those came with Hamilton County’s expanded testing efforts. By utilizing the new testing site at Riverfront Parkway, 1,377 people were tested for COVID-19 over the weekend. Because of extra staff, the county was able to open five lanes for testing.

Meanwhile, officials in the Sheriff's Department said a federal inmate who had been staying at the Bledsoe facility in Pikeville had tested positive for coronavirus. There has been a coronavirus outbreak at the Bledsoe facility.

Officials said they were informed today (Monday) by Erlanger Hospital Medical Staff that an inmate had tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials stated, "Jail personnel are currently tracking all inmates and personnel who may have come into contact with the inmate. All jail personnel and inmates who have come into contact with the inmate have been tested and all have tested negative for COVID-19. In addition, none are exhibiting any signs of COVID-19.

"Per Hamilton County Jail guidelines, the positive inmate and any inmates and staff that they have come in contact with him will be quarantined for 14 days.

"Sheriff Jim Hammond would like to reassure the public and those who may have family or friends incarcerated in the jail that our personnel are maintaining extraordinary measures to routinely sanitize the facility. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with Health Department and Erlanger Medical personnel to safeguard the health of our inmates and personnel due to COVID-19. This includes testing employees and inmates who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19."

For residents who do not have a vehicle, there was a walk-up lane in order to accommodate them. This walk-up lane saw 75 participants.

Almost half of the tests have been processed and the results back from the Baylor School lab.

This Riverfront testing site will again be open this weekend, May 2 and 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No appointment or referral is needed in order to be tested.

The Bonnyshire testing site is booked up for this week, but appointments will not be required next week. It operates Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. 

Dr. Paul Hendricks went over precautions and guidelines businesses within the city need to follow in order to stay safe. If one has a health problem or is at-risk, they should not go out. Any person who is sick while at work should go home immediately.

He also said all employees should be checked for a fever, and should be wearing cloth masks and gloves while at work. Social distancing and handwashing should be followed, and regularly-touched surfaces should also be washed frequently or every two hours.

The doctor also said employers should allow employees to work from home as much as possible, and to work with as few people as possible.

For workers who have had the COVID-19 virus, their symptoms need to have subsided for at least 72 hours before returning to work. In addition to this, it should have been at least seven days since the onset of these symptoms. No follow-up test is needed if these guidelines are followed.

For restaurants, Bonnie Deakins said employees need to wear face coverings and gloves, report if they begin feeling ill, and follow daily sanitization processes. Tables should be spaced six feet apart, and only six people per table are allowed.

Bar areas need to remain closed, and customers should be screened with COVID-19 symptoms questions when they enter. On top of this, restaurants should only operate at 50 percent capacity at the most.


