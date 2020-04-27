Georgia Coronavirus Numbers Continue To Climb With 24,225 Cases; 994 Deaths

Georgia state health officials said Monday that there have been 994 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, up 78 from Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 24,225, up by 744.

Hospitalizations are at 4,744, up 367.

Whitfield County now has 69 cases, up six from Sunday, and remains at four deaths.



Walker County has 58 cases and no deaths. Dade County is reporting 14 cases and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 46, and Chattooga County has 14 cases, with still one death.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 289 cases. There have been 29 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 134 cases and now 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 81 cases, but has had two more deaths, for a total of 12.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,681. There have been 103 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,483 cases and 81 deaths. There are now 1,856 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 42 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,545 cases and five new deaths, for a total of 52.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,480 cases 114 deaths.