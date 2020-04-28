 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Weather

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BENNETT, DEBRA SUE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIUJANA
BLACK, BOBBY JAMES WALTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STATUATORY RAPE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100
BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
CANNON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DUNN, MONICA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MAPLES, BARRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
MILLS, QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
POINDEXTER, TRAMMEL ERIC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERS, RENEE JANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMS, SHASTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRIPPE, JESSIE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT ON POLICE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
WADLEY, TEDARRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WOOD, GREGORY KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/23/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE


