Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BENNETT, DEBRA SUE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF MARIUJANA
|
|BLACK, BOBBY JAMES WALTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STATUATORY RAPE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100
|
|BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|CANNON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/17/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|DUNN, MONICA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|MAPLES, BARRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
|
|MILLS, QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|POINDEXTER, TRAMMEL ERIC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, RENEE JANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, SHASTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TRIPPE, JESSIE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT ON POLICE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|WADLEY, TEDARRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WOOD, GREGORY KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/23/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
|