Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BENNETT, DEBRA SUE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/14/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF MARIUJANA BLACK, BOBBY JAMES WALTER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STATUATORY RAPE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100 BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING CANNON, JERRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/17/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DUNN, MONICA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY MAPLES, BARRY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE MILLS, QUINCY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

ROBBERY POINDEXTER, TRAMMEL ERIC

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SANDERS, RENEE JANE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SIMS, SHASTINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TRIPPE, JESSIE DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT ON POLICE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) WADLEY, TEDARRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION