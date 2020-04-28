Senator Alexander Says More Relief Is On The Way For Tennessee Hospitals And Clinics

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that Tennessee hospitals and clinics will receive an additional $179 million in funding, which was made available through the CARES Act Congress passed and President Trump signed into law in March.

This means, to date, the federal government has provided more than $919 million to hospitals and clinics across the state.

