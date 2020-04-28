Tennessee Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Past 10,000

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up four more to 188. Cases rose from 9,918 in the Monday report to 10,052.

Officials said 881 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 44 from Monday.

Hamilton County, after extensive testing over the weekend, has reported three more coronavirus cases and is up to 152. The county still has 13 deaths.

Bledsoe County has 589 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus.

Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 46 cases with one death.

Rhea County remains at three cases and no deaths.

Marion County remains at 28 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County sill has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has six cases. Franklin County has 32 cases with one death.

McMinn County jumped from 14 on Sunday to 65 cases and is now at 70. Life Care Center of Athens said 54 of its residents tested positive for coronavirus. McMinn County has had no deaths thus far.

Monroe County is at 14 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County has eight cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 608 cases and has 35 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,327 cases and has had 44 deaths.

There are now 399 cases in Williamson County and eight coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, now with five deaths, is at 214 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 2,588 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 100 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

Two additional deaths were reported in Davidson County, an 81-year-old male and an 82-year-old female, both of which had underlying health conditions. A total of 24 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 1,251 individuals have recovered from the virus.