Some City Council And County Commission Members Leery Of Going Back To Meetings At City Hall, Courthouse

Some City Council and County Commission members said they are leery of going back next month to meeting again at City Hall and the County Courthouse with the coronavirus still a threat.

The order of Governor Bill Lee allowing electronic meetings expires May 18.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she is responsible for the upkeep of several family members, including her grandmother. She said she does not want to put her health at risk.

The council discussed having the meeting time undergo a thorough cleaning.

There was also discussion of having the members somehow sit at least six feet from one another. They are now huddled close together.

Chairman Chip Henderson said for members of the audience there would be certain seats marked that could be used. He said when those seats are all filled, then no one else would be let in.

Councilman Anthony Byrd asked if members of the public could be required to wear masks. City Attorney Phil Noblett said there is no guidance yet from the governor on people attending meetings.

Councilwoman Coonrod also said she does not want custodial personnel going into her office at City Hall.

Commissioner Greg Martin said he was anxious to resume the courthouse in-person meetings, saying that "you lose something" when there is not personal contact.

Commissioner Warren Mackey disagreed, saying, "The virus is still here. We haven't peaked out yet. The world has changed and the way we do business has changed."

He said he favored continuing the electronic meetings, saying that members of the public are still able to participate.

Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said, "The virus has not been removed. We should be very cautious and keep safety in mind."

The City Council and County Commission recently have been meeting from the safety of their homes by Zoom.

