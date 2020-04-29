 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Weather

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE
4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
CASTILLO-MARTINEZ, JESUS DANIEL
4618 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091694
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS
4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
COVERDALE, JESSICA J
224 HOUSER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVENPORT, MATTHEW MARTIN
8935 GREY MOUNTAIN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DENT, CODY LEVI
131 MORNINGSIDE DR Soddy Daisy, 373794345
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
---
ESCOBAR-JERONIMO, RONAL HUBERTI
1815 MULBERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT
658 S MCDONALD RD SW MC DONALD, 373535404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
---
FREEMAN, DENVER RANDALL
HOMELESS ORLANDO, 32801
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GAY, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
1017 PINNACLE WAY CASTALLIN SPRINGS, 30731
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRUNDY, KEDESH LAEL
2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
HARDY, MALCOLM
6631 HILTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HATTENDORF, PAUL MAHLER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JONES, ERIC NAPOLEON
1105 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEE, DANNY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S
4056 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
2718 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
OWENS, DERRICK MONTREL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SPARKS, GERALD DS
7721 S PHILLIPS AVENUE APT 1 CHICAGO, 60649
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SUTTLES, CHRISTOPHER DEJONA
2511 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WALKER, JASON ALLEN CHRISTOPHER
1500 VICTORY BLVD PORT SMOUTH, 23702
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA
1608 PARKWAY DR Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY( AUTO)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
WEST, KIMBERLY GAIL
5556 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
COERCION OF WITNESS
COERCION OF WITNESS
---
WOODS, ISAAC RAY
3719 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191917
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

