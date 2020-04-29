Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE
4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
CASTILLO-MARTINEZ, JESUS DANIEL
4618 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091694
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS
4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
COVERDALE, JESSICA J
224 HOUSER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVENPORT, MATTHEW MARTIN
8935 GREY MOUNTAIN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DENT, CODY LEVI
131 MORNINGSIDE DR Soddy Daisy, 373794345
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
---
ESCOBAR-JERONIMO, RONAL HUBERTI
1815 MULBERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT
658 S MCDONALD RD SW MC DONALD, 373535404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
---
FREEMAN, DENVER RANDALL
HOMELESS ORLANDO, 32801
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GAY, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
1017 PINNACLE WAY CASTALLIN SPRINGS, 30731
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRUNDY, KEDESH LAEL
2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
HARDY, MALCOLM
6631 HILTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HATTENDORF, PAUL MAHLER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JONES, ERIC NAPOLEON
1105 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEE, DANNY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S
4056 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON
2718 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
OWENS, DERRICK MONTREL
277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SPARKS, GERALD DS
7721 S PHILLIPS AVENUE APT 1 CHICAGO, 60649
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SUTTLES, CHRISTOPHER DEJONA
2511 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WALKER, JASON ALLEN CHRISTOPHER
1500 VICTORY BLVD PORT SMOUTH, 23702
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA
1608 PARKWAY DR Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY( AUTO)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
WEST, KIMBERLY GAIL
5556 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
COERCION OF WITNESS
COERCION OF WITNESS
---
WOODS, ISAAC RAY
3719 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191917
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CASTILLO-MARTINEZ, JESUS DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|COVERDALE, JESSICA J
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DENT, CODY LEVI
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500
|
|FREEMAN, DENVER RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GAY, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRUNDY, KEDESH LAEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|HARDY, MALCOLM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|JONES, ERIC NAPOLEON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/15/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, DANNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/07/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SPARKS, GERALD DS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SUTTLES, CHRISTOPHER DEJONA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, JASON ALLEN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY( AUTO)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- USE OF STOLEN PLATES
|
|WEST, KIMBERLY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020
Charge(s):
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- COERCION OF WITNESS
|