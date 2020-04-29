Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE

4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

CASTILLO-MARTINEZ, JESUS DANIEL

4618 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091694

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 373434255

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

COVERDALE, JESSICA J

224 HOUSER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVENPORT, MATTHEW MARTIN

8935 GREY MOUNTAIN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DENT, CODY LEVI

131 MORNINGSIDE DR Soddy Daisy, 373794345

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500

---

ESCOBAR-JERONIMO, RONAL HUBERTI

1815 MULBERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT

658 S MCDONALD RD SW MC DONALD, 373535404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500

---

FREEMAN, DENVER RANDALL

HOMELESS ORLANDO, 32801

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GAY, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL

1017 PINNACLE WAY CASTALLIN SPRINGS, 30731

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRUNDY, KEDESH LAEL

2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

---

HARDY, MALCOLM

6631 HILTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HATTENDORF, PAUL MAHLER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

JONES, ERIC NAPOLEON

1105 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON

4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LEE, DANNY LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S

4056 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MURRELL, MONTREAL ALDON

2718 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

OWENS, DERRICK MONTREL

277 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SPARKS, GERALD DS

7721 S PHILLIPS AVENUE APT 1 CHICAGO, 60649

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST

8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLETWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

SUTTLES, CHRISTOPHER DEJONA

2511 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

WALKER, JASON ALLEN CHRISTOPHER

1500 VICTORY BLVD PORT SMOUTH, 23702

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA1608 PARKWAY DR Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY( AUTO)THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYUSE OF STOLEN PLATES---WEST, KIMBERLY GAIL5556 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCOERCION OF WITNESSCOERCION OF WITNESS---WOODS, ISAAC RAY3719 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191917Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Charge(s):

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Charge(s):

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Charge(s):

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Charge(s):

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Charge(s):

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Charge(s):

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/28/1974

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRUNDY, KEDESH LAEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Charge(s):

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Charge(s):

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/15/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2020

Charge(s):

