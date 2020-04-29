Hamilton Place Mall To Reopen On Friday

Hamilton Place Mall plans to reopen on Friday with hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Officials said, "Individual store and restaurant hours and operations may vary. Please call ahead to confirm an individual store or restaurants' hours.

"The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners, and the communities we serve is always a top priority.

As such, we have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners, and community healthy."We are closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and will follow guidelines put into place by the CDC as well as other local health and governmental agencies. We ask that the public exercise good judgment when visiting the property; including following CDC guidelines for social distancing and hygiene practices. We also ask that anyone with a fever or experiencing other symptoms, to stay home.

"We are taking the following measures* in our shopping center:

We will follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials and/or health departments.

Encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.

Prohibit groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area.

Mall events are cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Closed until further notice: Food court seating areas Children’s play area Soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces Drinking fountains

Require mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.

Require all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.

Encourage our retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.

Place hand sanitizer units throughout the property.

Conduct temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Require that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare providers.

Increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.

Require each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.

*Please note: additional measures may be put into place or adjusted based on updated recommendations from the CDC or local health and governmental agencies.



