Hamilton Place Mall To Reopen On Friday

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Hamilton Place Mall plans to reopen on Friday with hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

 

Officials said, "Individual store and restaurant hours and operations may vary. Please call ahead to confirm an individual store or restaurants' hours.

 

"The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners, and the communities we serve is always a top priority.

As such, we have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners, and community healthy.

"We are closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and will follow guidelines put into place by the CDC as well as other local health and governmental agencies. We ask that the public exercise good judgment when visiting the property; including following CDC guidelines for social distancing and hygiene practices. We also ask that anyone with a fever or experiencing other symptoms, to stay home.

 

"We are taking the following measures* in our shopping center:
  • We will follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials and/or health departments.
  • Encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.
  • Prohibit groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area.
  • Mall events are cancelled or postponed until further notice.
  • Closed until further notice:
    • Food court seating areas
    • Children’s play area
    • Soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces
    • Drinking fountains
  • Require mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.
  • Require all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.
  • Encourage our retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.
  • Place hand sanitizer units throughout the property.
  • Conduct temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Require that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare providers.
  • Increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
  • Require each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.

*Please note: additional measures may be put into place or adjusted based on updated recommendations from the CDC or local health and governmental agencies.


April 29, 2020

Bradley County Has COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Saturday

April 29, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 29, 2020

Operation Re-Open Chattanooga Protest Is Sunday


Operation Re-Open Chattanooga Protest Is Sunday

The Operation Re-Open Chattanooga protest will be held on Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Market Street from 4th Street to Frazier Avenue. "In the past six weeks since The Great Shutdown started, we’ve flatted the coronavirus curve and kept hospitals from being overwhelmed," said Brendan Jennings with the Chattanooga Tea Party. "That was the primary reason given for the shutdown. The ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial To Resume Scheduled Procedures And Clinic Operations

CHI Memorial will resume scheduled procedures and clinic operations in early May. Officials said, "The health and safety of our patients and caregivers remains our top priority, and we have worked to ensure all safeguards are in place as we follow guidelines set by the governor and the Department of Health to begin increasing access to elective procedures, imaging services, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coppinger's A Winner

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


