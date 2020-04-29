 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 68.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Coppinger Says Hamilton County "Very Fortunate" In Limited Extent Of Coronavirus Cases; Boyd Says Schools Budget Should Be "No Growth"

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Hamilton County has been "very fortunate" in the limited extent of coronavirus cases.

He said the county has been averaging about nine patients per day in local hospital and about three in ICU. 

The county mayor noted, "Not all nine are from Hamilton County."

He said the 152 coronavirus cases here thus far represent 1.5 percent of total cases for the state of Tennessee.

There were some 1,400 people tested over the weekend with only testing positive, he said. Of those, two were showing no symptoms. Those two had family members who had earlier tested positive, he stated.

Of the 13 who have died from coronavirus here, all had underlying health issues.

County Mayor Coppinger told members of the County Commission on Wednesday morning that he has been "receiving more calls from people wanting to open back up, including an angry one this morning."

He said that is going forward, "but we need to keep in mind that we still have a pandemic. You don't want to let your guard down."

He added, "We can do both" - be cautious while restarting the local economy in a prudent, phased way.

There was little discussion about the county school budget. School board member Steve Highlander earlier said an update was expected dealing with declining revenue.

Commissioner Tim Boyd did say that school officials should present a "no growth" budget.

He said, "I don't want to see any adjustment over the amount they got last year. With so many small businesses facing what they are going through, it would be awful to be spending any more money than that."  

The school presentation is next week.

The School Board is set to meet on Thursday to vote on the budget, which is not asking for a tax increase. However, the request is up from $410 million to $420 million.

 


Clarence Smith, 28, Arrested For Attempted Criminal Homicide After Police Chase

Signal Mountain Recycle Center Opens Thursday, Only Certain Residents Can Drop Off At A Time Based On Garbage Pickup Day

Sheriff's Department Testing All Staff And Inmates At County Jail After Positive Test On Inmate From Bledsoe


Clarence Smith, 28, Arrested For Attempted Criminal Homicide After Police Chase

Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, U.S. Marshalls Service, and Chattanooga Police Department attempted to apprehend Clarence (Cobey) Leon Smith, age 28, by conducting a traffic stop at Jersey Pike and Bonny Oaks Drive on Wednesday morning . Smith failed to stop and fled driving a black four-door Mercedes sedan. The pursuit was ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Recycle Center Opens Thursday, Only Certain Residents Can Drop Off At A Time Based On Garbage Pickup Day

After being closed since the middle of March, the Signal Mountain Recycle Center is set to re-open on Thursday. It will only be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will operate as a drive-through facility. Signal Mountain Public Works Director Loretta Hopper said residents will be able to use the recycle center on their garbage pick-up day. People who go will not need to or be ... (click for more)

Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coppinger's A Winner

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: 1976 - When The Lookouts Came Home

When I came to town in 1975, there was no baseball at Engel Stadium. There was the promise of a team that would occupy the stadium in 1976 but Chattanooga had been without pro baseball for a decade or more. Woody, Sarah and Mark Reid as well as Jim Crittenden and Arvin Reingold served as investors that brought baseball back. There was a lot of excitement around town in 1975 and ... (click for more)


