2 Residents Have Died, 2 Are Hospitalized After COVID-19 Outbreak At Life Care Center Of Athens, Tn.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Two residents have died and two others are hospitalized after an outbreak of COVID-19 at Life Care Center of Athens.

Jeffery Ricks, executive director, said, "We are working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the local health department to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, we have been following the latest guidelines, from both state and federal authorities, including the CDC. Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our residents, nursing staff and other care providers. They are on the front line of this unprecedented outbreak. Our staff is trained in proper use of PPEs and are following all relevant guidelines in infection control. They are putting in heroic efforts to ensure that our patients are receiving the best care.

"We’ll continue to provide regular updates to state and local officials, as well as to family members who are concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones.

"Here are the latest details from our facility:

- On April 27, we announced results from 100% resident testing:

- 58 residents tested positive for COVID-19 (This includes the original four cases that were transferred to the hospital.)

- 37 residents tested negative for COVID-19

- Two residents are hospitalized; we remain in consistent communication with our medical director and local hospitals to ensure our residents are transferred if more acute care is needed. We are also checking in with their families frequently and providing as much support possible.

- Our other residents are receiving care in our COVID-19 isolation area from a dedicated staff.

- Two residents have died.

- Testing has been made available to all associates. As of now, there are 12 positives. If an associates tests positive they are only allowed to return to work when CDC guidelines for returning to work are met.

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks. As of now, patients who test positive are separated from those who test negative.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19."


April 29, 2020

April 29, 2020

