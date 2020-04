Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CARTER, LOVEST LEWIS

3402 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

ERWIN, CYNTHIA TUCKER

4905 HIGHWAY 58, APT 197 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HERD, TIFFANY

1090ROCK FOOT ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

HUNTER, JIM SANFORD

145 MAIN STREET SW CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

LANE, LADAREAN NATHAN

1527 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

---

MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE

9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS BURNING

RECKLESS BURNING

---

RAMSEY, CHRISTOPHER L

1813 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

RICHARDS, ALEX VICTOR

100 DORROH LN APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

---

SABEEH, ALI M

340 LAWRENCE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

TACKETT, ASHLEY HOPE

2007EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY

1233 CYPRESS STREET CT, APT 1233 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots: