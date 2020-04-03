 Friday, April 3, 2020 64.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


198 Have Died In Georgia From Coronavirus; Cases Are 5,967 - Up From 5,444 On Thursday; Dade County Resident Dies

Friday, April 3, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 198 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - 14 more than Thursday. The cases have increased to 5,967 - up from the Thursday report of 5,444. 

Officials said 1,222 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.

The first person to contract the coronavirus in Dade County has died. Dade had reported its first case on Monday. There have been no other reported cases there.

Whitfield County is up to 15 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now has three cases.

Catoosa County now has six cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 159 cases - up just one from Thursday. There have been three more deaths there, bringing the total to six. Floyd County (Rome) has 79 cases and a third death. Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 21 with a second death. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 910 cases. There have been 26 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - three up from Thursday. Cobb County has 422 cases - up from 381. There are now 20 deaths - up from 18 on Thursday. There are now 483 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with eight deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 353 cases with eight deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 206 and now with eight deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 607 cases with 30 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 123 cases with eight deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 114 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 147 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 59 cases and is up to eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 81 cases, but no deaths.


April 3, 2020

Signal Mayor Warns Against "Anecdote-Fueled Gossip" On Virus Topic

April 3, 2020

Traffic Shift Planned For U.S. 27 Downtown On Saturday Morning

April 3, 2020

Governor Lee Travels To Chattanooga, Knoxville To Discuss Surge Planning Actions; Discusses Local Testing Shortfall


A few weeks after Signal Mountain declared a state of emergency, the town will be complying with Governor Bill Lee’s executive shelter at home order. Mayor Dan Landrum has been vocal about the ... (click for more)

The contractor for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project through downtown Chattanooga will be shifting traffic on MLK Boulevard and U.S 27 South Exit 1B on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. and ending ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee and members of the Unified Command group traveled to Knoxville and Chattanooga on Friday to meet with local leaders and discuss surge planning efforts in these areas. ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Signal Mayor Warns Against "Anecdote-Fueled Gossip" On Virus Topic

A few weeks after Signal Mountain declared a state of emergency, the town will be complying with Governor Bill Lee’s executive shelter at home order. Mayor Dan Landrum has been vocal about the need for social distance. He stressed the interconnected nature of Signal Mountain and Chattanooga, and how a COVID-19 case on the mountain would affect the larger city. “We can’t just ... (click for more)

Traffic Shift Planned For U.S. 27 Downtown On Saturday Morning

The contractor for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project through downtown Chattanooga will be shifting traffic on MLK Boulevard and U.S 27 South Exit 1B on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. and ending by 4 p.m. Traffic on MLK Boulevard will be shifted to the south side of the road (toward downtown and Broad St.) and the exit from U.S. 27 South (Exit 1B) to MLK Boulevard will be shifted ... (click for more)

Opinion

Remembering Ron Eberhardt

A pioneer in police public information passed away earlier this week in California. Ron Eberhardt worked for the Chattanooga Police Department in the 1970’s. Then Fire and Police Commissioner Gene Roberts named Eberhardt police information officer. To my knowledge the police department never had had a PIO. Eberhardt developed new techniques to deliver police news to the media. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: These Didn't Volunteer

In one of the most mesmerizing interviews you can imagine, Terry Gross of National Public Radio was joined yesterday by “war surgeon” David Nott. Called by some as the “Indiana Jones of Surgery” and by others as “the foremost trauma surgeon in the world,” Nott has for 20-something years volunteered as a life-saver for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and the Red ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)

Vols' Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt Stresses Health, Safety In Friday Media Session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt met with members of the media on Friday via the Zoom platform as the Volunteers continue to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee student-athletes just completed their second week of online classes. The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that all in-person athletics activities, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors