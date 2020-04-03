198 Have Died In Georgia From Coronavirus; Cases Are 5,967 - Up From 5,444 On Thursday; Dade County Resident Dies

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 198 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - 14 more than Thursday. The cases have increased to 5,967 - up from the Thursday report of 5,444.

Officials said 1,222 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus.

The first person to contract the coronavirus in Dade County has died. Dade had reported its first case on Monday. There have been no other reported cases there.

Whitfield County is up to 15 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now has three cases.

Catoosa County now has six cases and Chattooga County remains at three cases.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 159 cases - up just one from Thursday. There have been three more deaths there, bringing the total to six. Floyd County (Rome) has 79 cases and a third death. Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 21 with a second death.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 910 cases. There have been 26 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - three up from Thursday. Cobb County has 422 cases - up from 381. There are now 20 deaths - up from 18 on Thursday. There are now 483 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with eight deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 353 cases with eight deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 206 and now with eight deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 607 cases with 30 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 123 cases with eight deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 114 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 147 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 59 cases and is up to eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 81 cases, but no deaths.