All Tennessee State Parks To Close Saturday

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced it will close all 56 Tennessee state parks and state-owned state natural areas to the public effective Saturday through April 14, in support of Governir Bill Lee’s Executive Order 23.

This is a complete closure of facilities and access to all Tennessee State Parks and Designated State Natural Areas.

“We decided to close the parks in support of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 23,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “The health and safety of Tennessee citizens is all of our top priority right now.”

Tennessee State Parks officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.tnstateparks.com.


Walden Closing Town Hall, Parks

Sheriff Jim Hammond Urges Residents To Stay In

Hamilton County Register’s Office Will Remain Open


Walden Closing Town Hall, Parks

Walden is closing its Town Hall and parks due to coronavirus concerns, Mayor William Trohanis said. He stated, "With respect to these mandated health orders, Walden Town Hall will continue to be closed to the public until further notice. The week of April 6th, the Town administrator will be in the office continuing essential operations Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. "If ... (click for more)

Sheriff Jim Hammond Urges Residents To Stay In

Sheriff Jim Hammond is urging residents to stay in to try to halt the coronavirus. He said, “In light of Governor Bill Lee’s updated executive order asking citizens to stay at home, it is very important our residents and businesses in Hamilton County adhere to this order and help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in our community. "Many in our community are understandably ... (click for more)

Remembering Ron Eberhardt

A pioneer in police public information passed away earlier this week in California. Ron Eberhardt worked for the Chattanooga Police Department in the 1970’s. Then Fire and Police Commissioner Gene Roberts named Eberhardt police information officer. To my knowledge the police department never had had a PIO. Eberhardt developed new techniques to deliver police news to the media. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: These Didn't Volunteer

In one of the most mesmerizing interviews you can imagine, Terry Gross of National Public Radio was joined yesterday by “war surgeon” David Nott. Called by some as the “Indiana Jones of Surgery” and by others as “the foremost trauma surgeon in the world,” Nott has for 20-something years volunteered as a life-saver for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and the Red ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)

Cleveland-Native Rhyne Howard Selected As WBCA Honorable Mention

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After being named a top-four or top-five finalist for the Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and Cheryl Miller Award along with first-team All-America honors by the Associated Press, United States Basketball Writers Association and the Wooden Award, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has tabbed University of Kentucky sophomore ... (click for more)


