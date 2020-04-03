 Friday, April 3, 2020 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

37 Tennessee Residents Have Died From Coronavirus; Cases Go Past 3,000

Friday, April 3, 2020

The Tennessee toll from the conoravirus has reached 37.

Cases in the state rose to 3,067 from 2,683 of Thursday. Officials said 293 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County is reporting 68 cases. Officials said of those, they were only able to identify 20 who could say who they believe they knew of the source of the virus.

Drive-thru testing was held on Friday morning at the vehicle emission station on Bonnyshire Drive. It is set for next Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The samples are being taken to the Baylor School lab. To be tested, the order must come directly from a medical provider.

Bradley County is up to 21 cases of the deadly new strain of virus - seven more than Thursday. 

Marion County has gone from eight to 14 cases and recorded one death. 

Shelby County has shot up to 640 cases and is now recording six deaths.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Friday a total number of 808 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 23 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months to 85 years. Thursday’s report included a one-month-old infant. Further investigation has confirmed that the one-month-old is not a Davidson County resident.

Health officials confirmed a sixth Davidson County death related to COVID-19, a 60-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

Twenty-six individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 103 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Of the 808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 75 individuals are healthcare workers; 56 of those healthcare workers have recovered from the virus.

There have been eight deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with the virus centered at the Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing. Officials said patients from the nursing facility are taking many of the isolation beds at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Three have died at the nursing facility and there have been close to 100 cases, including staff. There have been 283 cases in Sumner County.

Rhea County and Sequatchie County each have one coronavirus case.

Grundy County is up to 11 cases - an increase of five in one day. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has two cases and Franklin County has 12 - up from seven on Thursday.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to five. Polk County has two cases.

There are now 221 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 on Thursday. The county has not reported two deaths.

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus death earlier this week, is at 98 cases.


Traffic Shift Planned For U.S. 27 Downtown On Saturday Morning

The contractor for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project through downtown Chattanooga will be shifting traffic on MLK Boulevard and U.S 27 South Exit 1B on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. and ending by 4 p.m. Traffic on MLK Boulevard will be shifted to the south side of the road (toward downtown and Broad St.) and the exit from U.S. 27 South (Exit 1B) to MLK Boulevard will be shifted ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Travels To Chattanooga, Knoxville To Discuss Surge Planning Actions; Discusses Local Testing Shortfall

Governor Bill Lee and members of the Unified Command group traveled to Knoxville and Chattanooga on Friday to meet with local leaders and discuss surge planning efforts in these areas. One issue that was addressed is how Hamilton County can ramp up its testing. Governor Lee said, "We talked specifically about that today with the leadership from this community about how ... (click for more)

Remembering Ron Eberhardt

A pioneer in police public information passed away earlier this week in California. Ron Eberhardt worked for the Chattanooga Police Department in the 1970’s. Then Fire and Police Commissioner Gene Roberts named Eberhardt police information officer. To my knowledge the police department never had had a PIO. Eberhardt developed new techniques to deliver police news to the media. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: These Didn't Volunteer

In one of the most mesmerizing interviews you can imagine, Terry Gross of National Public Radio was joined yesterday by “war surgeon” David Nott. Called by some as the “Indiana Jones of Surgery” and by others as “the foremost trauma surgeon in the world,” Nott has for 20-something years volunteered as a life-saver for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and the Red ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)

Cleveland-Native Rhyne Howard Selected As WBCA Honorable Mention

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After being named a top-four or top-five finalist for the Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and Cheryl Miller Award along with first-team All-America honors by the Associated Press, United States Basketball Writers Association and the Wooden Award, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has tabbed University of Kentucky sophomore ... (click for more)


