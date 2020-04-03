37 Tennessee Residents Have Died From Coronavirus; Cases Go Past 3,000

The Tennessee toll from the conoravirus has reached 37.

Cases in the state rose to 3,067 from 2,683 of Thursday. Officials said 293 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County is reporting 68 cases. Officials said of those, they were only able to identify 20 who could say who they believe they knew of the source of the virus.

Drive-thru testing was held on Friday morning at the vehicle emission station on Bonnyshire Drive. It is set for next Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The samples are being taken to the Baylor School lab. To be tested, the order must come directly from a medical provider.

Bradley County is up to 21 cases of the deadly new strain of virus - seven more than Thursday.

Marion County has gone from eight to 14 cases and recorded one death.

Shelby County has shot up to 640 cases and is now recording six deaths.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Friday a total number of 808 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 23 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months to 85 years. Thursday’s report included a one-month-old infant. Further investigation has confirmed that the one-month-old is not a Davidson County resident.

Health officials confirmed a sixth Davidson County death related to COVID-19, a 60-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

Twenty-six individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 103 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Of the 808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 75 individuals are healthcare workers; 56 of those healthcare workers have recovered from the virus.

There have been eight deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with the virus centered at the Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing. Officials said patients from the nursing facility are taking many of the isolation beds at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Three have died at the nursing facility and there have been close to 100 cases, including staff. There have been 283 cases in Sumner County.

Rhea County and Sequatchie County each have one coronavirus case.

Grundy County is up to 11 cases - an increase of five in one day. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has two cases and Franklin County has 12 - up from seven on Thursday.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to five. Polk County has two cases.

There are now 221 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 on Thursday. The county has not reported two deaths.

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus death earlier this week, is at 98 cases.