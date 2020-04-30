Signal Mountain's Recycle Center Re-Opens As Drive-Through Facility

11 a.m. marked the beginning of the Signal Mountain Recycle Center’s grand reopening as a drive through-only facility.

“So we’re trying to have as much space as possible available for the residents to pull in, queuing as many residents as we can without creating traffic problems on the highway,” said Signal Mountain Public Works Director Loretta Hopper.

Located on Taft Highway, the recycle center’s new path is marked off by bright orange cones.

Recyclers will drive into the heart of the center, where two cars will be allowed to dump the recyclables into the bins before driving off.

“It hasn’t been busy today, so everything has been going well,” said Ms. Hopper.

Only Signal Mountain residents are allowed to utilize the station, and even they cannot go whenever they please.

“We’re asking folks to come in on the day they have their garbage pickup,” said Ms. Hopper. “That will eliminate a lot of the overflow traffic. We’re trying to keep the traffic manageable.”

Because of this, the center will not be open on the weekends. During the week, the center is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.