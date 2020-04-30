 Thursday, April 30, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 26,260 Coronavirus Cases; 1,132 Deaths, 37 More Since Wednesday

Whitfield County Has 24 New Cases

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Georgia state health officials on Thursday said there have been 1,132 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 37 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 26,260 up by 626 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,190, up 118 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County now has 103 cases, up 24 from Wednesday, and remains at four deaths. 

Walker County has one more cases, for a total of 61, and no deaths. Dade County is still reporting 14 cases and remains at one death.

Catoosa County has one more, at 47, and Chattooga County has 16 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 313 cases, five more than Wednesday. They remain at 30 deaths from the virus. 

Floyd County (Rome) has five more cases for a total of 144, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 92 cases, three more than Wednesday, but no more deaths, for a total of 12.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,809. There have been 117 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,615 cases and 94 deaths. There are now 2,027 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 48 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,786 cases and 57 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,505 cases and 120 deaths.


April 30, 2020

Ervyon Moore, 14, Missing Since April 15

April 30, 2020

Child Care Program Assistance Fund Almost Exhausted


Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: The Time I Got To Spend With John Mercer

I never had the chance to work with John Mercer as our friendship was strictly outside broadcasting. When John came to WDEF TV in 2003 Luther Masingill took both of us to lunch at the Mount Vernon. From the beginning of the conversation John wanted to know more about the personalities in our profession. John was very curious about Harry Thornton and his popularity on the Morning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make Sure She's A Hero

RaShall Brackney, the chief of Police in Charlottesville, has just affirmed for America that “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what it cannot protect is heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders, against the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease.” And, as her shaken father wrote in an email, “she tried ... (click for more)

Sports

Austin Peay's Hudspeth, Jackson Garner TSWA Football Honors

NASHVILLE – Austin Peay’s Mark Hudspeth and Kordell Jackson were voted the Tennessee Sports Writers Association College Football Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, for the 2019 season, as announced this week. Hudspeth led the Govs to their first OVC championship since 1977, the program's first-ever nine-win regular season and their first-ever FCS playoff appearance. ... (click for more)

David Hope: Don't Let NCAA Athletes Get Paid For Endorsements

The NCAA is seriously considering allowing student athletes to accept payments from third party entities for endorsements, personal appearances, having their names appear on merchandise, etc. They say it is unfair for these highly qualified students athletes not to profit from all their hard work. The argument is made that the universities and the media are making millions off ... (click for more)


