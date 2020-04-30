Georgia Has 26,260 Coronavirus Cases; 1,132 Deaths, 37 More Since Wednesday

Georgia state health officials on Thursday said there have been 1,132 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 37 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 26,260 up by 626 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,190, up 118 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County now has 103 cases, up 24 from Wednesday, and remains at four deaths.



Walker County has one more cases, for a total of 61, and no deaths. Dade County is still reporting 14 cases and remains at one death.

Catoosa County has one more, at 47, and Chattooga County has 16 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 313 cases, five more than Wednesday. They remain at 30 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has five more cases for a total of 144, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 92 cases, three more than Wednesday, but no more deaths, for a total of 12.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,809. There have been 117 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,615 cases and 94 deaths. There are now 2,027 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 48 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,786 cases and 57 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,505 cases and 120 deaths.