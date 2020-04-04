Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, JACKIE L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW

105 FAWN CIR DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

---

GUTHRIE, CHASE CHRISTOPHER

471 WORLEY RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY

18 WEST METALBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

OLEKSIV, ANDREY I

3600 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

---

PARIS, RODNEY ERIC

4008 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA

3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON

3901 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

Here are the mug shots: