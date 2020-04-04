 Saturday, April 4, 2020 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, JACKIE L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW
105 FAWN CIR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
---
GUTHRIE, CHASE CHRISTOPHER
471 WORLEY RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
18 WEST METALBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
OLEKSIV, ANDREY I
3600 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
PARIS, RODNEY ERIC
4008 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA
3924 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON
3901 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

Here are the mug shots:

 

GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
GUTHRIE, CHASE CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
NEAL, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
OLEKSIV, ANDREY I
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
PARIS, RODNEY ERIC
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

