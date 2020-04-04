 Saturday, April 4, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man, 37, Shot At Residence On North Moore Road

Saturday, April 4, 2020
A man was shot at a residence in Brainerd on Friday night.
 
At approximately 10:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 1210 North Moore Road on a report of  shots fired.
 
While in route to the call police were notified that a man with a gunshot wound was at 4411 Drummond Dr.
 
Police located a man at that location suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
Police were able to determine that the shooting occurred at 1210 North Moore Road and secured that scene as well.
 
The person shot was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.


April 4, 2020

Alabama Deaths From Coronavirus Increase To 26 - From 21 On Friday; Cases Go From 1,336 To 1,569

April 3, 2020

Signal Mayor Warns Against "Anecdote-Fueled Gossip" On Virus Topic


Remembering Ron Eberhardt

A pioneer in police public information passed away earlier this week in California. Ron Eberhardt worked for the Chattanooga Police Department in the 1970’s. Then Fire and Police Commissioner Gene Roberts named Eberhardt police information officer. To my knowledge the police department never had had a PIO. Eberhardt developed new techniques to deliver police news to the media. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Well, here we are: By nightfall Friday we had 1,097,909 cases of the coronavirus in the world, the count up by 69,073 in just one day. In Louisiana, where the total cases quite nearly doubled in 24 hours, there are 10,227 cases with 370 dead, a gain of 60 since the day before. The United States? It’s horrifying; 30,715 new cases on Friday pushing us easily over 275,000 with our ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)

Vols' Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt Stresses Health, Safety In Friday Media Session

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt met with members of the media on Friday via the Zoom platform as the Volunteers continue to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee student-athletes just completed their second week of online classes. The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that all in-person athletics activities, ... (click for more)


