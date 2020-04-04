Man, 37, Shot At Residence On North Moore Road

A man was shot at a residence in Brainerd on Friday night.

At approximately 10:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to 1210 North Moore Road on a report of shots fired.

While in route to the call police were notified that a man with a gunshot wound was at 4411 Drummond Dr.

Police located a man at that location suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

Police were able to determine that the shooting occurred at 1210 North Moore Road and secured that scene as well.

The person shot was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

You can remain anonymous. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.You can remain anonymous.