Catoosa County Has COVID-19 Online Forum Monday

Saturday, April 4, 2020

The public is invited to join the Catoosa County State of the Judiciary: Things You Should Know online forum on Monday. This live stream event will give citizens the opportunity to learn about the adjustments the courts are making during the Coronavirus/COVID-19 public health emergency. 

Those participating include Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Probate Judge Jeff Hullender, Chief Magistrate Johnny Gass, Juvenile Court Judge Ken Poston, Clerk of Superior Court Tracey Brown, State Court Solicitor Doug Woodruff, Assistant District Attorney Chris Arnt and Public Defender David Dunn.

The online community forum will be Monday at 6 p.m. on the Catoosa County Government Facebook page.

Probate Judge Jeff Hullender will host the forum. People can submit their questions by posting their comments on the Catoosa County Government Facebook page during the live stream. 

For more information please call John Pless, public relations specialist, at 779-4069.



April 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 4, 2020

Ringgold Mayor Endorses Colton Moore Over Jeff Mullis For State Senate

April 4, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Ringgold Mayor Endorses Colton Moore Over Jeff Mullis For State Senate

Protect Our Healthcare Workers By Staying Away From Others

Roy Exum: Can Your Kids Sew?

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

