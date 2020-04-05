 Sunday, April 5, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARRETT, STEPHANIE A
5217 DELASHMITT RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
BOWMAN, LAURA LEE
1108 W GROVE AVENUE LUFKIN, 75904
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROOM, BILLY LEE
4334 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
STALKING
---
BROUILLARD, MARK ALFRED
4919 VINCENT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARLSON, BENJAMIN JAMES
4147 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE REPORTS
---
COATS, JASPER HADEN
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COBB, TAMMY L
6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLLIER, CURTIS WAYNE
3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUILDING)
---
COWAN, NICHOLAS
71 GRACELAND LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG
1217 GADD ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
FRYAR, SHELBY BLAINE
6106 BERMUDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GASS, JUSTIN WADE
3 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 307573719
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE
7629 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HAYES, SHADON
1800 S HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
---
JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE
3114 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KNIEDLER, MATTHEW WILLIAM
7706 SANDALWOOD HTS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
4313 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARSHALL, CORY L
215 DAMRON ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
MASSEY, KAYLA BREANN
1229 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MCCORKLE, ELIJAH COLTON
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
STELLING, SHAWN CODY
10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
STONE, LEON CHESTNUT
114 PISGAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115321
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
WALTON, DUSTIN LEBRON
2705 STONE TRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
WATTS, MEGAN BREANN
1327 CLIFTON TERRACE ALY CHATTANOOGA, 374071357
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILSON, NATHAN LEE
1032 GIVENS RD Chattanooga, 374214370
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY (AUTO)

Here are the mug shots:

