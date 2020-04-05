Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARRETT, STEPHANIE A

5217 DELASHMITT RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

---

BOWMAN, LAURA LEE

1108 W GROVE AVENUE LUFKIN, 75904

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROOM, BILLY LEE

4334 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

STALKING

---

BROUILLARD, MARK ALFRED

4919 VINCENT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARLSON, BENJAMIN JAMES

4147 WATSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FALSE REPORTS

---

COATS, JASPER HADEN

3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COBB, TAMMY L

6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COLLIER, CURTIS WAYNE

3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUILDING)

---

COWAN, NICHOLAS

71 GRACELAND LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

---

ESPEY, ANTONIO DEJONG

1217 GADD ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

FRYAR, SHELBY BLAINE

6106 BERMUDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

GASS, JUSTIN WADE

3 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 307573719

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE7629 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HAYES, SHADON1800 S HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)---JONES, CARLOS DEONDRE3114 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KNIEDLER, MATTHEW WILLIAM7706 SANDALWOOD HTS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE4313 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MARSHALL, CORY L215 DAMRON ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---MASSEY, KAYLA BREANN1229 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MCCORKLE, ELIJAH COLTON930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---STELLING, SHAWN CODY10488 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---STONE, LEON CHESTNUT114 PISGAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374115321Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---WALTON, DUSTIN LEBRON2705 STONE TRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---WATTS, MEGAN BREANN1327 CLIFTON TERRACE ALY CHATTANOOGA, 374071357Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILSON, NATHAN LEE1032 GIVENS RD Chattanooga, 374214370Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY (AUTO)

