State Data Center Breaks Down Tennessee Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

The Tennessee State Data Center has created a COVID-10 dashboard that is free to use online or on TV. It updates daily by 2:30 p.m. CDT using the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily data release at 2 p.m. CDT.

The dashboard visualizes the health department’s data by breaking out:

New cases by day and total cases, both per county

New hospitalizations and new deaths by day

Cases by county and per 1,000 in population per county

Age ranges of new cases and of all cases

You can also go back to any date the health department reported data and see a snapshot of the data from that point in time.

Please let me know if you have any questions about the data, or if you would like an embed code for your website.

Here is the link:

COVID-19 dashboard