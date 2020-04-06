Matthew Sadler Announces Candidacy For Collegedale Commission

Matthew Sadler announces his candidacy for the 2020 election of the Collegedale City Commission.



Mr. Sadler’s goals include making the city’s annual budgeting process more transparent and accessible. He also seeks to make city administration more accountable to both the commission and residents.



“Last year, my neighbors and I were hit with a 39-cent property tax increase. Even as residents spoke out at commission meetings, our commissioners disregarded the concerns of Collegedale residents and voted for this massive tax increase. As Commissioner, I will scrutinize every budget, every ordinance and every resolution to make sure we are respecting each and every tax dollar, and the taxpayers from whom they came,” said Mr. Sadler.



A lifelong resident of Hamilton County, Mr. Sadler and his wife Tonya have lived in Collegedale since 2015. Mr. Sadler is a graduate of the McCallie School and holds a B.S. in information technology from Western Governors University. He is employed by the City of Chattanooga as a radio network analyst, supporting regional public safety wireless communications.



Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. For more information, visit the campaign’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SadlerForCollegedale/.