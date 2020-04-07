Georgia Has Big Jump In Number Of Coronavirus Cases, Up To 8,818; 329 Deaths

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 329 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - up from 294 on Monday.
The confirmed cases are now at 8,818, up from 7,558 on Sunday, an increase of 1,260 cases.
Officials said 1,774 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 1,393 on Monday.
Whitfield County has increased to 21 cases with one death.
Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now has four cases. Dade County reported its first case last Monday, and the 79-year-old female later died.
Catoosa County has seven cases and Chattooga County is now at four cases. A man, 82, died at Chattooga County.
Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 939 cases with 52 deaths. It was at 18 last Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 195 cases with 15 deaths - four more than on Monday.
Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 187 cases - up from 61 just over a week ago. There have been 11 deaths.
Floyd County (Rome) remains at 89 cases with three deaths - a man, 75; a man 80, and a woman, 65.
Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 25 and with three deaths. They are a man, 69; a man, 78, and a woman, 70.
The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 1,124 cases. There have been 36 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 550 cases with 29 deaths. There are now 645 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 11 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 525 cases with 10 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 266 with 10 deaths.
Cherokee County (Canton) now has 145 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 177 cases and four deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 77 cases and has nine deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 196 cases, but still no deaths.
Most of the victims have been elderly, but not all.
The toll includes:
Clayton County a 47-year-old man, 50-year-old man and 49-year-old woman
Cobb County a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old man
Dekalb County a 31-year-old man
Dougherty County a 42-year-old woman, 43-year-old woman, 53-year-old woman, 45-year-old woman, 48-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man
Fulton County a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old man
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|1124
|36
|Dougherty
|939
|52
|Dekalb
|645
|11
|Cobb
|550
|29
|Gwinnett
|525
|10
|Clayton
|266
|10
|Hall
|196
|0
|Lee
|195
|15
|Henry
|194
|3
|Bartow
|187
|11
|Carroll
|177
|4
|Sumter
|147
|6
|Cherokee
|144
|5
|Chatham
|117
|4
|Douglas
|111
|5
|Forsyth
|94
|1
|Early
|92
|5
|Mitchell
|90
|10
|Floyd
|89
|3
|Terrell
|87
|9
|Rockdale
|85
|2
|Randolph
|81
|4
|Coweta
|79
|2
|Fayette
|79
|4
|Houston
|79
|6
|Clarke
|77
|9
|Richmond
|74
|3
|Colquitt
|69
|5
|Newton
|65
|2
|Paulding
|60
|1
|Worth
|55
|3
|Muscogee
|53
|1
|Spalding
|50
|4
|Columbia
|46
|0
|Crisp
|46
|0
|Troup
|46
|3
|Lowndes
|44
|1
|Tift
|43
|1
|Bibb
|42
|1
|Barrow
|40
|3
|Coffee
|38
|2
|Thomas
|37
|0
|Ware
|37
|3
|Oconee
|32
|0
|Glynn
|29
|0
|Calhoun
|28
|1
|Dooly
|28
|1
|Pierce
|28
|1
|Upson
|28
|0
|Baldwin
|26
|1
|Bryan
|26
|2
|Gordon
|25
|3
|Walton
|24
|2
|Laurens
|22
|0
|Greene
|21
|1
|Jackson
|21
|0
|Whitfield
|21
|1
|Dawson
|20
|1
|Polk
|20
|0
|Butts
|17
|0
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Effingham
|17
|1
|Meriwether
|17
|0
|Camden
|16
|0
|Peach
|16
|2
|Turner
|16
|0
|Haralson
|15
|0
|Lamar
|15
|0
|Burke
|14
|0
|Mcduffie
|13
|2
|Monroe
|13
|1
|Harris
|12
|0
|Liberty
|12
|0
|Seminole
|12
|0
|Miller
|11
|0
|Murray
|11
|0
|Stephens
|11
|0
|Washington
|11
|0
|Bacon
|10
|0
|Bulloch
|10
|0
|Clay
|10
|1
|Fannin
|10
|0
|Pickens
|10
|2
|Pike
|10
|0
|Schley
|10
|1
|Baker
|9
|1
|Irwin
|9
|0
|Lumpkin
|9
|0
|Madison
|9
|1
|White
|9
|0
|Dodge
|8
|0
|Macon
|8
|0
|Morgan
|8
|0
|Pulaski
|8
|0
|Toombs
|8
|1
|Catoosa
|7
|0
|Jenkins
|7
|0
|Jones
|7
|0
|Appling
|6
|0
|Ben Hill
|6
|0
|Brooks
|6
|0
|Habersham
|6
|0
|Jasper
|6
|0
|Johnson
|6
|0
|Talbot
|6
|0
|Warren
|6
|0
|Grady
|5
|0
|Lanier
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Putnam
|5
|0
|Rabun
|5
|0
|Taylor
|5
|1
|Wilkes
|5
|0
|Atkinson
|4
|0
|Berrien
|4
|0
|Candler
|4
|0
|Chattooga
|4
|1
|Jefferson
|4
|0
|Telfair
|4
|0
|Walker
|4
|0
|Webster
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Brantley
|3
|1
|Charlton
|3
|0
|Clinch
|3
|0
|Cook
|3
|0
|Emanuel
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Gilmer
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Heard
|3
|1
|Marion
|3
|0
|Mcintosh
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|0
|Screven
|3
|0
|Stewart
|3
|0
|Tattnall
|3
|0
|Union
|3
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Wilkinson
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Crawford
|2
|0
|Elbert
|2
|0
|Oglethorpe
|2
|1
|Towns
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Wilcox
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|1
|Echols
|1
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Treutlen
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Unknown
|489
|7
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|8337
|30993
|Gphl
|481
|2720