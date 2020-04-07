Georgia Has Big Jump In Number Of Coronavirus Cases, Up To 8,818; 329 Deaths

Georgia state health officials said Tuesday that 329 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - up from 294 on Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 8,818, up from 7,558 on Sunday, an increase of 1,260 cases.

Officials said 1,774 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 1,393 on Monday.

Whitfield County has increased to 21 cases with one death.



Walker County, which long resisted the virus, now has four cases. Dade County reported its first case last Monday, and the 79-year-old female later died.

Catoosa County has seven cases and Chattooga County is now at four cases. A man, 82, died at Chattooga County.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 939 cases with 52 deaths. It was at 18 last Monday. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 195 cases with 15 deaths - four more than on Monday.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 187 cases - up from 61 just over a week ago. There have been 11 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) remains at 89 cases with three deaths - a man, 75; a man 80, and a woman, 65.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 25 and with three deaths. They are a man, 69; a man, 78, and a woman, 70.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 1,124 cases. There have been 36 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 550 cases with 29 deaths. There are now 645 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 11 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 525 cases with 10 deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 266 with 10 deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 145 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 177 cases and four deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 77 cases and has nine deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 196 cases, but still no deaths.

Most of the victims have been elderly, but not all.

The toll includes:

Clayton County a 47-year-old man, 50-year-old man and 49-year-old woman

Cobb County a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old man

Dekalb County a 31-year-old man

Dougherty County a 42-year-old woman, 43-year-old woman, 53-year-old woman, 45-year-old woman, 48-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man

Fulton County a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old man

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1124 36 Dougherty 939 52 Dekalb 645 11 Cobb 550 29 Gwinnett 525 10 Clayton 266 10 Hall 196 0 Lee 195 15 Henry 194 3 Bartow 187 11 Carroll 177 4 Sumter 147 6 Cherokee 144 5 Chatham 117 4 Douglas 111 5 Forsyth 94 1 Early 92 5 Mitchell 90 10 Floyd 89 3 Terrell 87 9 Rockdale 85 2 Randolph 81 4 Coweta 79 2 Fayette 79 4 Houston 79 6 Clarke 77 9 Richmond 74 3 Colquitt 69 5 Newton 65 2 Paulding 60 1 Worth 55 3 Muscogee 53 1 Spalding 50 4 Columbia 46 0 Crisp 46 0 Troup 46 3 Lowndes 44 1 Tift 43 1 Bibb 42 1 Barrow 40 3 Coffee 38 2 Thomas 37 0 Ware 37 3 Oconee 32 0 Glynn 29 0 Calhoun 28 1 Dooly 28 1 Pierce 28 1 Upson 28 0 Baldwin 26 1 Bryan 26 2 Gordon 25 3 Walton 24 2 Laurens 22 0 Greene 21 1 Jackson 21 0 Whitfield 21 1 Dawson 20 1 Polk 20 0 Butts 17 0 Decatur 17 0 Effingham 17 1 Meriwether 17 0 Camden 16 0 Peach 16 2 Turner 16 0 Haralson 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Burke 14 0 Mcduffie 13 2 Monroe 13 1 Harris 12 0 Liberty 12 0 Seminole 12 0 Miller 11 0 Murray 11 0 Stephens 11 0 Washington 11 0 Bacon 10 0 Bulloch 10 0 Clay 10 1 Fannin 10 0 Pickens 10 2 Pike 10 0 Schley 10 1 Baker 9 1 Irwin 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 White 9 0 Dodge 8 0 Macon 8 0 Morgan 8 0 Pulaski 8 0 Toombs 8 1 Catoosa 7 0 Jenkins 7 0 Jones 7 0 Appling 6 0 Ben Hill 6 0 Brooks 6 0 Habersham 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Johnson 6 0 Talbot 6 0 Warren 6 0 Grady 5 0 Lanier 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Rabun 5 0 Taylor 5 1 Wilkes 5 0 Atkinson 4 0 Berrien 4 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Jefferson 4 0 Telfair 4 0 Walker 4 0 Webster 4 0 Banks 3 0 Brantley 3 1 Charlton 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Cook 3 0 Emanuel 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Gilmer 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Marion 3 0 Mcintosh 3 0 Quitman 3 0 Screven 3 0 Stewart 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Union 3 0 Wayne 3 0 Wilkinson 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Crawford 2 0 Elbert 2 0 Oglethorpe 2 1 Towns 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Dade 1 1 Echols 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Unknown 489 7 *Based on patient county of residence when known



