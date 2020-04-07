 Tuesday, April 7, 2020 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee Has 7 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 3 From Nashville; Hamilton County At 94 Cases With No New Deaths

Epidemiologist Dan Walker
Tennessee now has 72 coronavirus deaths - up seven since the Monday report.

Cases have gone up from 3,802 to 4,138.

Officials said 408 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Becky Barnes of the Hamilton County Health Department said there are now 94 cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County. There were no additional deaths from Monday’s tally.

Of those, 65 are community acquired, and 49 of those cases have recovered. There are currently 13 people hospitalized, and 20 additional people are under investigation.

Ms. Barnes also said that drive-through testing is continuing at the Bonnyshire Drive location and that 51 people were tested on Monday. She said in order to be eligible for a test, a person has to be referred to by a healthcare provider, who will determine if the test Is needed.

“If you need testing and don’t have a healthcare provider or insurance, please call the Hamilton County COVID-19 hotline,” said Ms. Barnes. The hotline number is (423) 209-8383.

Hamilton County epidemiologist Dan Walker displayed a map detailing the “hot spots” of where COVID-19 positive cases are prevalent in the county. The places with the most cases were unsurprisingly the places with the highest density of people.

“There are cases across the entire county, and that is why it is important to maintain social distancing and remain home during the pandemic,” said Mr. Walker.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,075 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 41 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months to 85 years. Health officials have confirmed three additional COVID-19 related deaths. The deaths occurred in a 72-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, and a 78-year-old man. There has been a total of nine deaths in Davidson County.

Thirty-six individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 133 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Bradley County is at 25 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. 

Marion County now has 21 cases. It has recorded one death.  Shelby County has shot up to 835 cases and is now recording 15 deaths.

There have been 15 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with 361 cases. Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy has gone up to 16 cases. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has three cases and Franklin County has 14 and one death.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County is at six. Polk County has three cases.

There are now 278 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 last Thursday. Williamson County has now reported three coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reports three deaths, is at 143 cases.


Cleveland Officers Arrest 2 Men Charged With Stealing A Truck And 2 Motorcycles

Advocates Ask Governor Lee To Ban Utility Shutoffs

Hamilton County Coronavirus Cases Clustered More In Southern Part Of County


Cleveland Officers Arrest 2 Men Charged With Stealing A Truck And 2 Motorcycles

Cleveland Police Department officers were dispatched to check motorcycles that were parked in an area behind Target early Tuesday morning. When the officers arrived, they observed two men who appeared to be strapping down two motorcycles on a trailer pulled by a black single cab Ford pickup truck. A warrant check of the subjects, identified as Dustin Lemons and Aaron Patterson, ... (click for more)

Advocates Ask Governor Lee To Ban Utility Shutoffs

More that 30 faith, labor, environmental and community organizations sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday requesting that he—mayors, utility regulators, and rural electric cooperative, public power and water utility boards—take steps to implement a moratorium on all electricity, water, and telecommunications utility shut-offs, waiver of all late-payment charges, and reinstitution ... (click for more)

Opinion

Perspective On The Virus

First, the coronavirus problem: We all know the current numbers of 'cases' and deaths attributed to the coronavirus keep changing -- always increasing, moment by moment. (Except in China; somehow it seems they quickly got their latest invention completely under control! Makes you wonder, don't it?) The number of recoveries is also increasing, although we don't hear much about recoveries; ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Embarrassed Navy

After a week of turmoil, where Navy Captain Brett Crozier was accused of “panicking” when the coronavirus infected his 5,000-man aircraft carrier and was almost instantly fired, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modley put an exclamation point on the better truth that he’s the one who panicked because he thought that is what President Trump would have wanted. No, what should ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols' Hoops: 2019-20 Season Notebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time. A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)


