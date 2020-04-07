Tennessee Has 7 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 3 From Nashville; Hamilton County At 94 Cases With No New Deaths

Tennessee now has 72 coronavirus deaths - up seven since the Monday report.

Cases have gone up from 3,802 to 4,138.

Officials said 408 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Becky Barnes of the Hamilton County Health Department said there are now 94 cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County. There were no additional deaths from Monday’s tally.

Of those, 65 are community acquired, and 49 of those cases have recovered. There are currently 13 people hospitalized, and 20 additional people are under investigation.

Ms. Barnes also said that drive-through testing is continuing at the Bonnyshire Drive location and that 51 people were tested on Monday. She said in order to be eligible for a test, a person has to be referred to by a healthcare provider, who will determine if the test Is needed.

“If you need testing and don’t have a healthcare provider or insurance, please call the Hamilton County COVID-19 hotline,” said Ms. Barnes. The hotline number is (423) 209-8383.

Hamilton County epidemiologist Dan Walker displayed a map detailing the “hot spots” of where COVID-19 positive cases are prevalent in the county. The places with the most cases were unsurprisingly the places with the highest density of people.

“There are cases across the entire county, and that is why it is important to maintain social distancing and remain home during the pandemic,” said Mr. Walker.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 1,075 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 41 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months to 85 years. Health officials have confirmed three additional COVID-19 related deaths. The deaths occurred in a 72-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, and a 78-year-old man. There has been a total of nine deaths in Davidson County.

Thirty-six individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 133 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Bradley County is at 25 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County now has 21 cases. It has recorded one death. Shelby County has shot up to 835 cases and is now recording 15 deaths.

There have been 15 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with 361 cases. Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy has gone up to 16 cases. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has three cases and Franklin County has 14 and one death.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County is at six. Polk County has three cases.

There are now 278 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 last Thursday. Williamson County has now reported three coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reports three deaths, is at 143 cases.