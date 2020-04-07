Hamilton County Coronavirus Cases Clustered More In Southern Part Of County

The Hamilton County Health Department has released a heat map of the COVID-19 cases in the county. The map shows the density of cases in a particular area. The more cases there are in an area, the “hotter” the colors.

In this case, the gray areas are “cooler” where there are fewer cases, and the yellow areas are “hotter” indicating multiple cases located close together.

The location of a case is a patient’s residence, not where an infection occurred or where the person has been. The heat map method protects a patient’s identity by not pinpointing a location. There are more cases in the southern or lower end of the map than there are in the northern or upper end because the population of Hamilton County is more dense in the southern end.

The Health Department would also like to remind residents who have other, non-COVID-19 emergency medical needs to seek care for those conditions. Hospitals continue to see emergency cases for people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms. Postponing care for these other conditions can lead to serious unintended health consequences.

Current case numbers and demographics, along with other helpful information, can be found on the Health Department’s COVID-19 webpage. The COVID-19 hotline for more information is 209-8383.