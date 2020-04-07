 Tuesday, April 7, 2020 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Coronavirus Cases Clustered More In Southern Part Of County

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

 The Hamilton County Health Department has released a heat map of the COVID-19 cases in the county. The map shows the density of cases in a particular area. The more cases there are in an area, the “hotter” the colors.

 

In this case, the gray areas are “cooler” where there are fewer cases, and the yellow areas are “hotter” indicating multiple cases located close together.

 

The location of a case is a patient’s residence, not where an infection occurred or where the person has been.

The heat map method protects a patient’s identity by not pinpointing a location. There are more cases in the southern or lower end of the map than there are in the northern or upper end because the population of Hamilton County is more dense in the southern end. 

 

The Health Department would also like to remind residents who have other, non-COVID-19 emergency medical needs to seek care for those conditions. Hospitals continue to see emergency cases for people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms. Postponing care for these other conditions can lead to serious unintended health consequences.

 

Current case numbers and demographics, along with other helpful information, can be found on the Health Department’s COVID-19 webpage. The COVID-19 hotline for more information is 209-8383.

 


Perspective On The Virus

First, the coronavirus problem: We all know the current numbers of 'cases' and deaths attributed to the coronavirus keep changing -- always increasing, moment by moment. (Except in China; somehow it seems they quickly got their latest invention completely under control! Makes you wonder, don't it?) The number of recoveries is also increasing, although we don't hear much about recoveries; ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Embarrassed Navy

After a week of turmoil, where Navy Captain Brett Crozier was accused of “panicking” when the coronavirus infected his 5,000-man aircraft carrier and was almost instantly fired, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modley put an exclamation point on the better truth that he’s the one who panicked because he thought that is what President Trump would have wanted. No, what should ... (click for more)

Lady Vols' Hoops: 2019-20 Season Notebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time. A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)


