Galen Medical Group Offers Telehealth And COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing To Community

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

In response to the spread of COVID-19, Galen Medical Group is offering Telehealth services to better address the health needs of the Chattanooga community during these uncertain times. 

Galen Remote Access Care is a new program offering safe, direct access to remote medical care for the greater Chattanooga area. This outreach is available to existing Galen patients as well as new patients who are seeking access to remote healthcare during this time of social distancing. 

In addition to providing access to healthcare solutions traditional for in-office visits, Galen Remote Access Care is working to address the needs of the community in response to COVID-19 through their telephonic triage services. New patients with health issues not related to COVID are encouraged to call the triage line, and simply state that they are seeking care for other health concerns during this time of social distancing. 

Following a Telehealth triage call, COVID-19 testing is currently being conducted by Galen for qualified patients. Patients experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19– fever, cough, and shortness of breath– are encouraged to contact them. Informed by CDC recommendations, the COVID-19 testing is conducted using a protocol that has been uniquely developed by its team in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible from potential exposure to the virus. Patients deemed to require testing during their initial screening are sent to a centralized drive-up facility at a scheduled time for next steps. Its testing process is being implemented to control exposure in a way that is virtually impossible in traditional clinic settings, resulting in a much safer outcome for all involved, said officials. 

During this effort, it is important to remember that the protocols are in place for the protection of the community and providers alike. Testing can only be performed following the outcome of the triage screening call, and only at the appropriate time and location specified. 

Its COVID-19 response team is currently led by two Galen providers, Dr. Julie Bilbrey and Chris Snyder, PA. This pair is dedicated to serving the Chattanooga community, and providing COVID-19 testing in a safe and controlled environment. As COVID-19 testing is widely unavailable elsewhere in the area, Galen Medical Group is honored to be able to serve the community in this special way, said officials .

“We are confident that if everyone is mindful of their health, is diligent about sheltering in place to the greatest extent possible, and takes personal measures to limit their contact with others, we will defeat the threat of COVID-19 more quickly, and with the least impact on families in our community,” Dr. Bilbrey said. 

Dr. Bilbrey went on to say that the best practice is to act as though you yourself are positive for COVID-19, and determined not to infect others. “This is much different than assuming we are well, and casually trying to avoid those who may be sick,” she said. “It is a fact in this pandemic that many seemingly well individuals are unknowingly transmitting this virus.” 

Mr. Snyder described the COVID-19 crisis as a wake up call. “COVID-19 is a strong reminder of things we should have been doing all along– practicing good hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, protecting others from our illnesses, and cherishing friends and family enough to change our behaviors,” he said. 



April 7, 2020

Cleveland Officers Arrest Pair For Stealing A Truck, 2 Motorcycles; Charge Them With Violating Governor's Order

April 7, 2020

Advocates Ask Governor Lee To Ban Utility Shutoffs

April 7, 2020

Hamilton County Coronavirus Cases Clustered More In Southern Part Of County


Cleveland Police Department officers were dispatched to check motorcycles that were parked in an area behind Target early Tuesday morning. When the officers arrived, they observed two men ... (click for more)

More that 30 faith, labor, environmental and community organizations sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday requesting that he—mayors, utility regulators, and rural electric cooperative, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has released a heat map of the COVID-19 cases in the county. The map shows the density of cases in a particular area. The more cases there are in an area, ... (click for more)




Who Would Pick A Fight With Rhonda Thurman?

I have to ask, What kind of an idiot picks a fight with Rhonda Thurman? Good grief; there is ignorant, there is dumb, there is stupid, and then there are those who think this good lady doesn't know what she's doing? Yes, she seems to have an answer for everything. And her answers always seem to be right on point -- thorough, well thought out, and devastating ... (click for more)

Perspective On The Virus

First, the coronavirus problem: We all know the current numbers of 'cases' and deaths attributed to the coronavirus keep changing -- always increasing, moment by moment. (Except in China; somehow it seems they quickly got their latest invention completely under control! Makes you wonder, don't it?) The number of recoveries is also increasing, although we don't hear much about recoveries; ... (click for more)

Lady Vols' Hoops: 2019-20 Season Notebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time. A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)


