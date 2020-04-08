CARTA Has Reduction In Bus Services

CARTA announced Wednesday that it will reduce its bus and shuttle service operations beginning on Monday in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective on Monday, the Downtown Shuttle will operate from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and the North Shore Shuttle will operate from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be no weekend service on either shuttle route.

CARTA’s fixed route bus services will operate on Saturday schedules with the last trip from downtown at 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and will operate on regular Sunday schedules. Also effective on Monday, CARTA will provide rear door boarding only for all passengers.

CARTA’s Executive Director Lisa Maragnano states, “We provide an essential service to the community by offering transportation to those who must travel for their essential needs. The safety of our operators and customers is always our number one concern. We encourage everyone to stay home, adhere to the CDC’s guidelines by practicing social distancing, washing their hands and using hand sanitizer, and to wear masks and gloves when necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

CARTA will also use extra vehicles on the bus routes to prevent capacity issues of greater than 10 people as much as possible.

Additional information on CARTA’s routes, schedules and services may be obtained by calling the CARTA Information Line at 629-1473 or by visiting the CARTA website at www.gocarta.org.





